Spend July Fourth at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

The folks at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown invite one and all to join them for a Liberty Celebration on July Fourth.
Throughout the day, visitors can explore offerings ranging from interpretive programs to artillery demonstrations and entertainment, as they learn about the challenges that faced our nation’s founders who signed the Declaration of Independence, the soldiers and officers who fought for liberty, and those on the home front who were dealing with new economic challenges and concerns for loved ones on the frontlines.
“Whether families visit for a few hours or all day, we hope their experience will spark conversations and a desire to learn more about our country and its roots,” said Homer Lanier, manager of interpretive programs. “We want to give our guests new information and points to ponder and jog their memories, and we hope they experience a good dose of hands-on history as well.
"I like to say we have a great one-two punch," Lanier added. "We have engaging and thought-provoking galleries with artifacts, films and interactive elements, as well as a living-history area outdoors featuring a Continental Army encampment and a Revolution-era farm. Visitors can be outside in the fresh air or come inside and cool off and see one of our films at their own pace.”
A key feature at the galleries is a rare broadside of the Declaration of Independence, displayed with an interactive copy that guests can use to explore the meaning and importance of its phrases.
“Our copy was likely printed in Boston in 1776,” said Lanier. “These were quickly produced after our independence was declared and put in the saddlebags of riders who raced across the 13 colonies to deliver the news. They were read to the troops in the field, in churches, on the courthouse steps and in the town square and nailed to the mercantile wall.”
The first film that visitors will encounter at the museum’s galleries is “Liberty Fever,” sharing stories from those who were present at significant events related to our nation’s beginnings. One is from a man who witnessed the Boston Massacre, another from an American Indian who recounts a battle from South Carolina, and another relays how Gen. Washington rallied the troops at the battle of Princeton. In addition, the film introduces the daunting challenges of the fight for liberty and shows how, while much progress has been made, that quest continues today.
Stories conveyed through the museum’s films include an account of 20-year-old Billy Flora. The free-born African American fought with the Virginia Militia at the Battle of Great Bridge, the earliest land battle of the Revolutionary War, and his courageous actions led to the Continental Army’s victory and the eventual retreat of the British from Virginia. Visitors will also learn the story of Sarah Osborn Benjamin, who encountered Gen. Washington when she courageously brought coffee to the troops in the trenches.
Films featured throughout the galleries include a depiction of the battle of Freeman’s Farm (Saratoga) in upstate New York, which was one of the turning points of the war. With the innovation and creativity that is the hallmark of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, visitors will view this film from the inside of a tent in the gallery as they listen to an officer relating the events of the battle to wounded soldiers.
The most trailblazing, cutting-edge film created for the museum is “The Siege of Yorktown,” which engages not only viewers’ imaginations, but all of their five senses as well and is shown on a 180-degree screen.
The action begins with Gen. Rochambeau informing Gen. Washington that the French fleet is headed for the Chesapeake Bay to turn away the British and trap Gen. Cornwallis at Yorktown. As the warships engage, the audience feels the ocean breeze, smells the salt water and the fresh earth as trenches are dug, and senses the cannonballs as they fly by as their seats rumble each time the artillery fires. The film is narrated through the words of a 15-year-old soldier, Joseph Plumb Martin, who was with Gen. Washington at every major engagement of the war.
“Throughout our galleries, visitors will find personal stories of a spectrum of people who were impacted by the Revolution,” said Lanier. “They will learn from diaries, letters and records, and read and hear the actual words of the people who were doing the living, fighting and dying of the American Revolution.”
In the living history area outside, guests can explore a Continental Army encampment and a Revolution-era farm for hands-on experiences, engagement with the costumed interpreters and fascinating demonstrations.
At the encampment, visitors can explore the tents and learn about the soldiers’ daily routines and the weapons that were used in the Revolution. In addition, they will be introduced to 18th-century surgery and medical practices and learn about how wounds and injuries suffered during battle were treated and how sickness and disease affected Gen. Washington’s army throughout the war.
Artillery and flintlock musket demonstrations will be presented throughout the day, and visitors can feel the thunder of a cannon blast as historical interpreters fire a salute to our nation’s founders. Six audience members will be selected to join the artillery crew for each demonstration. Visitors will also have an opportunity to enlist in the Continental Army, using a quill pen and ink to sign their enlistment papers and receive an advance on their pay—20 Continental dollars—to take with them.
“All these experiences are conversation-starters,” said Lanier. “Parents and children can talk about the wide range of people who made the decision to enlist, including Native Americans and enslaved and free Africans who were enlisting on both sides. They may also discuss the work that remained to be done throughout the years so that the promise of liberty could be fulfilled for all.”
At the re-created Revolution-era farm, guests can see demonstrations of spinning and weaving that took place as families answered the challenge to become more self-sufficient by growing and processing flax, cotton and wool for homespun cloth. They will also see how skeins of yarn and silk scarfs were dyed with pigment from plants and can even purchase those dyed items from the museum store as a memento of their visit.
In addition, they will have an opportunity to see cooking demonstrations featuring 18th-century dishes cooked on a hearth and learn about the foods of enslaved people.
The Fifes & Drums of York Town will play at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and visitors are invited to join in the “Great American Sing-Along” led by the Cigar Box String Band at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
“Our staff are enthusiastic and knowledgeable historians who are eager to welcome you and help you learn about the events that shaped our nation,” said Lanier. “If you want to learn about the beginnings of our nation and our fight for independence, you should come to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, near the site of one of the final chapters of the American Revolution.”
