Spend July Fourth at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

Films featured throughout the galleries include a depiction of the battle of Freeman’s Farm (Saratoga) in upstate New York, which was one of the turning points of the war. With the innovation and creativity that is the hallmark of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, visitors will view this film from the inside of a tent in the gallery as they listen to an officer relating the events of the battle to wounded soldiers.

The most trailblazing, cutting-edge film created for the museum is “The Siege of Yorktown,” which engages not only viewers’ imaginations, but all of their five senses as well and is shown on a 180-degree screen.

The action begins with Gen. Rochambeau informing Gen. Washington that the French fleet is headed for the Chesapeake Bay to turn away the British and trap Gen. Cornwallis at Yorktown. As the warships engage, the audience feels the ocean breeze, smells the salt water and the fresh earth as trenches are dug, and senses the cannonballs as they fly by as their seats rumble each time the artillery fires. The film is narrated through the words of a 15-year-old soldier, Joseph Plumb Martin, who was with Gen. Washington at every major engagement of the war.