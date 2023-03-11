REMINGTON—Positivity often produces more of the same as was the case at a recent youth awards program, recognizing area teens for giving of themselves and doing good.

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 247 presented its Good Deed Award on Feb. 19 to eight young people from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock. The high schoolers comprised the inaugural 10-week Youth in Philanthropy group of Northern Piedmont Community Foundation that met last year to learn about four local nonprofits. They met weekly to research, discuss, debate and develop a board presentation to award one of the nonprofits a $10,000 grant, given to Headwaters Foundation in Rappahannock County.

Local auxiliary members were so impressed with the group’s grant giving effort, they decided on a Good Deed Award. Eastern View High School senior Elle Castro and sophomore Drew Kube were among those recognized.

Other awardees were freshman Jackson Bell (Highland School), sophomore Hugh Garner (Rappahannock County High School), junior Andrew Lerudis (Fauquier County High), sophomore William Lillard (Madison County High School) and seniors Maeve Ciuba and senior Alex Bailey, both of RCHS.

Friends, family and auxiliary members gathered in the legion hall on a recent Sunday for the acknowledgement organized by Vickie Burns, auxiliary historian. “Today the focus is on you,” she said, starting the brief program followed by a reception.

The award recognizes youth for exceptional kindness and thoughtfulness to others without expecting anything in return, said auxiliary member Carol Campbell. The youth have taken a leadership role in community service, and exemplify the motto of, service, not self, she continued.

Kube said he had always been interested in learning about a nonprofit. He originally thought if it was nonprofit, they don’t need money. Through Youth in Philanthropy, Kube learned the truth. “Really interesting, and a fun experience to do. I would do it 100 times over.”

Kube said it was difficult to decide which nonprofit would get the money. In choosing Headwaters, the group thought it would impact the most people for the good.

The good deed, he said, was the foundation creating the program so they could have that experience. “We came in here expecting nothing and I got an experience and knowledge I can take into the real world.”

Kube, responding to societal issues impacting schools, said it’s easy to do good deeds as a young person today.

“It can be perceived difficult, but it’s less difficult than you think it is if you actually go out there and try something—you can do it.”

Kube said he plans to be involved with Youth in Philanthropy again this year. Applications for the program are open year-round to sophomore, junior and senior high school students from the four counties.

Kube’s mother, Dana Morrison, said the hands-on initiative was wonderful.

“To have the kids be given that opportunity, all that money to learn about philanthropy, how it all works, did presentations. That’s why that program is so cool—an opportunity to do good,” she said, mentioning negative news about youth. “I couldn’t be prouder. I was a social worker for 10 years … so he’s been instilled in that mindset from very early on.”

Elle Castro, a National Honor Society officer at Eastern View, joined the program because she’s really big into volunteering.

“When I found out YIP it’s basically volunteering, I thought it would be really good to try.”

The group get-together, always with pizza, was the highlight of her week every week, Castro said, and the experience left an impact. As she ends high school and decides her college path, Castro has developed an interest in courses in the nonprofit field as well as hospitality and management.

For her, one of the big differences in picking Headwaters Foundation for the $10,000 was a personal reason—the lack of a college advisor at Eastern View.

“We did have one last year, but she left,” Castro said.

The grant award decided by the young people is supporting the Rappahannock County nonprofit’s Career & College program that had already benefited Youth in Philanthropy participants from Rappahannock.

Castro said, “I know Rappahannock is more underfunded in their school system, trouble sending kids off to college, so I thought that while I don’t have the resources, those students can.”

In deciding between JMU and Virginia Tech without a college advisor, she is doing her own research and talking with teachers and her parents. Castro said it’s easy to do good deeds if you want to do it.

“It’s kind of hard seeing not everyone wants to help out, like when a teacher asks me to do something like sure, absolutely, other students are like, why do I have to do it? That’s a little upsetting to see.”

Coming together and meeting youth from the four counties, “All these people are the same way, they really want to help out,” said Castro, also a member of the Culpeper school system’s superintendent student advisory committee.

She commented on recent results from youth risk assessment survey, school overdoses and high anxiety about local youth.

“Definitely,” she said of youth feeling extreme anxiety.

“I told (the superintendent advisory committee) one issue since coming back from COVID, nobody knows how to interact with each other and there’s some teachers, it still bugs me a little bit, that we’re pretty much on our computers all class.”

Another teacher forces students to do activities where they go around and talk to each other, Castro said.

“It’s relieved my anxiety, so I told the principal, I think you should encourage your teachers to have students interact with each other. They think we know each other when we really don’t.”

Elle’s mother, Beth Castro, said it’s really nice when adults that don’t even know them go out of their way to acknowledge the good deeds of local youth.

“I think that says a lot to them, that they are on the right path,” she said at the Good Deed Award ceremony.

The local high school mom said there’s definitely a lot of stress on today’s youth, especially after COVID and recovering from lack of socialization. Castro acknowledged serious news coming out of local high schools lately.

“We, as parents, acknowledge that she puts a lot of pressure on herself to do well at school and she wants to do these other activities, which we don’t want to discourage, but you also have to keep an eye on that to make sure they are having good, well-balanced lives.”

“Anytime they get over-stressed it’s hey, this is not the end of the world, this is one grade, this is one test, this is one whatever, let’s get through this,” she continued. “Just try to be as supportive as we can in whatever it is that they want to do, keeping them active so they are staying out of trouble, and paying really close attention to their friend groups.”

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson attended the auxiliary’s Good Deed Awards program in support of her first Youth in Philanthropy class.

The idea is to empower young people by giving them the tools to make educated decisions about their communities, she said. The youth became fast friends with the other students from neighboring counties, previously unknown to them. The teens made site visits, learned about civil discourse, respect for others and everybody had a voice, said Bowling-Wilson.

Virginia American Legion Auxiliary Dept. President Pamela Elam-Lipscombe was in Remington to congratulate them on their good deeds.

“I want to thank you for your willingness, commitment and dedication to the process this past year. I wondering, where was this when I was growing up and where you all were.”

Many of the students said it was their similarities that bound them together, Elam-Lipscombe remarked.

“But also I believe it was your differences helped you to make the decisions. I want thank you for setting the bar, for setting a standard. A lot of other communities are going to be looking to you for your expertise.”