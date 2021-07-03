Wilderness Road State Park tells story of mass migration

Wilderness Road State Park, in Lee County near the Kentucky line in the southwestern tip of Virginia, has one simple and overriding mission.

It tells the story of the hundreds of thousands of brave and sometimes desperate souls who used wagons, horses or their own two feet to travel the Wilderness Road through the Cumberland Gap, into Kentucky and beyond, in the late 1700s.

The settlers went in search of cheap, fertile land, driven by the promise of creating better lives.

Billy Heck, the park’s manager, said you can’t overestimate how driven these settlers were.

“The story we share is of the 300,000 people who traveled from eastern Virginia and other places to Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina in search of new lives and freedom,” he said, noting that many of them had been indentured servants who’d finally fulfilled their commitments.

When park visitors hear about how many westward-heading settlers were killed by Native Americans, bears, rattlesnakes, the elements, starvation and disease, many ask why in the world the families attempted the often brutal passage, Heck said.