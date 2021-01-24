Three ways to journey through the Richmond Zoo

Among the delights of the walk-in zoo experience is the new sloth exhibit in the Reptile/Small Mammal Building. “You can get right up close to these guys and take some great photos!” said Andelin. The building also includes an area where animals that need to be hand-raised or bottle-fed have their home.

In addition, the Otter Cove, which opened just last year, invites guests to view them as they swim, from vantage points both above and below the “aquarium” water, and a new gray wolf exhibit is now featured in the North American section, along with skunks, bears and a Steller’s Sea eagle.

Walk-in visitors can also partake in a number of ticketed rides, including the Safari Train Ride. They can explore a section of the zoo that is not accessible by foot as they are guided through an 8-acre area with free-ranging animals. Other rides: Safari Sky Lift, Jungle Carousel and the Penguin Falls Drop Tower.

Daily zoo admission fees are $19.95 for ages 12–59, $18.75 for ages 60 and older, and $13.75 for children ages 2–11.

ZIP THROUGH THE ZOO

With a focus on interaction and exploration, the Metro Richmond Zoo offers two exciting zip-line experiences, both of which are experienced with the safety of a harness.