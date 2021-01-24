Three ways to journey through the Richmond Zoo

The folks at the Metro Richmond Zoo invite families to explore and delight in their amazing 150-acre animal kingdom, featuring 2,000 animals of 190 species. Opportunities range from touring the zoo in the comfort of the family car, to strolling on the pathway throughout the animal habitats, to sailing high above on zip lines.
“The zoo was designed to be interactive and was intentionally designed with fewer concrete walls and more open-space habitats,” said General Manager Justin Andelin. “We tried to build it so that people can always see the animals and get much closer to them.”
GO FOR A DRIVE
The zoo’s winter season (through Feb. 27) now includes Drive-Thru Tours on Mondays and Tuesdays, which are back by popular demand after the wild popularity of their début in the spring.
The tour is narrated through visitors’ smartphones, which can be connected to the car’s sound system, and includes an explanation of the features and behavior of an array of animals on-site, including giraffes, cheetahs, kangaroos, monkeys, orangutans and penguins. Visitors can also access a narrated YouTube video with pictures of the animals that they should be near so they can stay on-track.
“The Drive-Thru Tour has something special for every generation of families. Grandparents can view the zoo in the comfort of their cars, mothers love it because they don’t have to spend all their time keeping track of their children, and the kids are especially excited when they drive in between the tigers and the bears during the tour,” said Andelin.
The tour was developed to meet current needs for social distancing and follows the path of the zoo’s walking tour, with the added opportunity to travel the trackless train-ride path through the habitats of free-roaming animals. To make the journey accessible by car, a number of adaptations were needed—in some cases, widening the path, cutting through a wall, and even building a bridge—but these challenges were readily met by the zoo’s “build team,” including Andelin, whose expertise includes construction management. At check-in, families can order refreshments, which will be delivered to their cars at a designated spot along the tour.
“The Drive-Thru Tour is the perfect option for people who may be at higher risk and don’t feel comfortable walking in public. The experience can be 100 percent no-contact. If you don’t feel comfortable rolling down your window to check in, you can place your phone or printed ticket against the window to be scanned,” said Andelin.
Guests can purchase a ticket online and should arrive 15–20 minutes before their scheduled entry time for the one-hour tour. $60 per car.
EXPLORE ON FOOTThroughout the winter season, a walk-in exploration is offered Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can interact with some of the zoo’s residents, feeding the giraffes and farm animals with Zoo Treats and Budgie Sticks that are available for purchase.
Among the delights of the walk-in zoo experience is the new sloth exhibit in the Reptile/Small Mammal Building. “You can get right up close to these guys and take some great photos!” said Andelin. The building also includes an area where animals that need to be hand-raised or bottle-fed have their home.
In addition, the Otter Cove, which opened just last year, invites guests to view them as they swim, from vantage points both above and below the “aquarium” water, and a new gray wolf exhibit is now featured in the North American section, along with skunks, bears and a Steller’s Sea eagle.
Walk-in visitors can also partake in a number of ticketed rides, including the Safari Train Ride. They can explore a section of the zoo that is not accessible by foot as they are guided through an 8-acre area with free-ranging animals. Other rides: Safari Sky Lift, Jungle Carousel and the Penguin Falls Drop Tower.
Daily zoo admission fees are $19.95 for ages 12–59, $18.75 for ages 60 and older, and $13.75 for children ages 2–11.
ZIP THROUGH THE ZOO
With a focus on interaction and exploration, the Metro Richmond Zoo offers two exciting zip-line experiences, both of which are experienced with the safety of a harness.
Junior Explorer Course: This unique adventure-park experience, designed for ages 4 and older, features a self-guided, tree-to-tree, obstacle course and includes 21 challenges and two zip lines. The course has two levels. In Level One, participants are from 5–12 feet in the air, and Level Two heights range from 12–25 feet above the ground, as young visitors cross roped bridges and make their way across suspended walkways and tunnels. The entire course is set in the forest above a beautiful winding creek, and participants may see free-roaming farm animals below from a whole new perspective. Winter season tickets for the Junior Explorer Course are half-price, at $12.50.
Treetop Zoofari Course: Visitors ages 8 and older can experience breathtaking views from heights that reach 45 feet, as they sail on 15 different zip lines and engage in thrilling challenges using jungle ropes, floating logs, tight wires, Indiana Jones bridges and a surfboard zip. The journey begins above the forest and crosses over a lake, allowing visitors to view the tapirs, toucans, kangaroos, monkeys, orangutans, emus and siamangs below. Children ages 8–15 must be accompanied by an adult. Throughout the winter season, the Treetop Zoofari is offered at half price, at $27.50.
“The Metro Richmond Zoo was built to get people to experience the outdoors, whether they are looking for a little more adrenalin-sparking activity like the Treetop Zoofari, or whether they just want to enjoy some fresh air and see the wildlife, we have it all here,” said Andelin.
Collette Caprara contributes to
The Free Lance-Star.