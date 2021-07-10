UniverSoul Circus is ready to wow its audience at National Harbor

With a burst of joyful celebration, the UniverSoul Circus will elicit laughter, dancing and awe from families who take the opportunity to see its world-class performers under its hallmark big-top tent at National Harbor, where it will be featured throughout July.
Now in its 28th year, the UniverSoul Circus mesmerizes audiences as it showcases the talent and skills honed by agile and athletic performers who hail from 14 countries, including Trinidad Tobago, Cuba, Guinea, Mexico, Gabon, Ethiopia, Brazil, Colombia, Guinea and Mongolia. The internationally acclaimed circus was created through the ingenuity, imagination and hard work of its founder Cedric Walker. The uplifting music that runs throughout the show—including gospel, Latin, pop, hip-hop and classic R&B—echoes his earlier career as a music promoter.
“This is a big-top spectacular of global proportions, filled with music, dancing, elaborate costumes and unceasing audience engagement,” said Zander Charles or “Zeke,” the ringmaster’s sidekick. “One of our key goals is to make sure that the audience becomes part of our show. You are not just sitting and watching what’s going on in the ring.”
That goal is realized by the audience’s proximity to the action, as well as by elements of the show such as the “Soul Train” dance and interactive activities. “The audience is in a circle and every seat is a good seat. From the edge of the ring, I can shake your hand or high-five or fist-bump you,” said Zeke.
UniverSoul Circus is not only a thrilling production, but conveys a life lesson. In Walker’s words: “Our performers get to share their culture with everyone, and each member of the audience leaves with the message that ‘everyone belongs.’ The UniverSoul Circus is for the people. It’s their show.”
Among the nonstop mesmerizing performances are the death-defying feats by high-flying motorcyclists, who launch 50 feet into the air to do flips and tricks—even letting go of their bikes—before landing on a ramp on the opposite side of the arena. Performances also include a daring high-wire act, in which a tower of three-high acrobats make their way across the thin line high above the audience.
Families will also be captivated by the fearless performers on the Wheel of Death whose lives depend on keeping pace with the spinning cylinders as they walk on top or within them while being spun by a giant arm they are attached to. Acts featuring performers from the Caribbean include colorful dancing stilt-walkers who tower 20 feet above the ring, musicians, dancers and a limbo performer who seemingly effortlessly makes her way under flaming bars that are just inches high. In addition, the popular Fresh the Clownsss, an international internet sensation, will be on hand to infuse humor in the crowd’s experience.
“Some of our artists are third- and fourth-generation circus performers. They all have trained for years to hone their natural talent and skills, and they are continually training and working out to keep in tip-top shape throughout the year,” said Zeke. “They are all dedicated 100 percent to what they do and they are committed to give our audience an opportunity for complete engagement.”
For families who have a been yearning to get out of their homes during the past year, the UniverSoul Circus is a dream come true. “You couldn’t get further from a lockdown than the circus,” said Zeke. “We say it’s like Christmas in July. You have been waiting so long for that gift under the tree and the excitement builds and the wait is over. We are back now and we are ready to fill you with joy and laughter. UniverSoul Circus offers community-minded, family-oriented, uplifting entertainment for families across America and the world. Welcome back home!”