Va. light shows turn on the holiday charm

“This year we are highlighting favorite displays of the past,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “The light forms typically feature plants and botanical images as our mission is ‘connecting people through plants to improve communities,’ but we are also including a touch of whimsy with forms that have brought joy to thousands of people, including our larger-than-life peacock, our unicorn, and our dragon.”

Restaurant dining in the visitors’ center will be offered by reservation only, and families can also pick up grab-and-go offerings at the Tea House. Espresso-A-Go-Go in the Children’s Garden will serve hot chocolate, coffee and sweets. In addition, the Garden Shop will be open for guests who may be looking for holiday presents for family and friends.

Even dogs will have an opportunity to experience the delight of the night during two GardenFest for Fidos events hosted on Dec. 3 and Jan. 3.

All tickets must be purchased online and are timed for entry within a half-hour window. Safety precautions, prices and availability, as well as guidelines for visiting with dogs on the special GardenFest for Fidos nights, can be viewed on the Garden’s website.