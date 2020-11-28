Va. light shows turn on the holiday charm

In the midst of this unique time of social distancing and safety precautions, families are yearning for both a sense of normalcy and delightful out-of-the-ordinary enchantment during the holiday season.
They will discover that their wishes have come true with light displays at a variety of venues just a short drive away.
Two of these uplifting offerings are drive-through illuminations which are ticketed by the car-full.
Illuminate Light Show
Now in its seventh season, the Illuminate Light Show at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell is a widely popular attraction that draws thousands of families each year. The Christmas spirit is conveyed through sparkling displays of more than 2 million lights, featuring images that range from Christmas trees, Santas and toy soldiers to tunnels, arches and a 150-foot-long pixel field with dancing streams of lights, which makes its début this season. This year, visitors have an option to purchase their tickets online.
The continuously transforming displays are synchronized to holiday music played on a designated FM station that families can enjoy from the comfort of their cars. Visitors can set their own pace through the 2.5-mile display that typically takes from 45 minutes to an hour to view. A vendor will be on-site with snack foods, including hamburgers, barbecues and sandwiches, as well as carnival treats such as kettle corn and cotton candy.
“Both adults and kids love this show. It’s become a holiday tradition for some families, and some families come five or six times in the course of a season,” said spokesperson Scottie Lane.
- Illuminate Light Show, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Nightly through Jan. 3. $25–$150 per vehicle. IlluminateLightShow.com
Festival of Lights
The folks at the Northern Virginia Regional Parks have hosted their Festival of Lights drive-through illumination at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville for nearly two decades.
“Each year, we wrap more trees and feature new displays, some of which are giant-sized!” said park superintendent Mark Whaley.
Favorite features include the Winter Wonderland, in which snow tubes of lights give the experience of being in the midst of a snowfall, and Candy Land with trees connoting candy canes that are wrapped in lights of holiday colors of red and green.
In addition to the Christmas motif that climaxes with Santa and his sleigh, some displays offer storybook themes, such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Peter Pan” and “Jack and the Beanstalk,” which towers at two stories tall. In addition, the light show offers a walk-through area with numerous backgrounds and displays for photo opportunities.
- Bull Run Festival of Lights, 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville. Nightly through Jan. 10. $25–$55 per vehicle. NOVAParks.com (events)
Walk-through shows
In addition to the drive-through displays, a number of sites are hosting walk-through illuminated displays, with safety and health precautions specified on their websites.
Winter Walk of Lights
The Winter Walk of Lights at the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, now in its ninth year, has become a holiday tradition for many families. The dazzling display of lights includes nearly 100 flowers, light-wrapped and flood-lit trees and plants, as well as unique lighted structures that were designed by local artists. The panoply of entrancing displays was the result of three months of investment on the part of the Meadowlark staff, NOVA Parks volunteers and contractors.
This immersion in the magical realm of nature includes sounds of the woodlands, and a “Sing to Me” tree with lights that dance as visitors sing their favorite holiday songs. Visitors will also enjoy fountains that cascade in the glow of changing colors and patterns, and a lakeside view where reflections on the water enhance the experience as lights sparkle along the trees, arches and stars.
- Winter Walk of Lights, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna. Nightly through Jan. 3. $11.25–$20. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. NOVAParks.com (events)
Ice & Lights
Alexandria’s Cameron Run Park, which has long been known for the summer fun offered at its Great Waves Water Park, has been transformed into a Winter Village for the holiday season. The park’s central feature of water now appears in its solid form, with a skating rink that guests can enjoy in timed-ticket one-hour sessions that they can purchase online along with skate rentals. The Winter Village also features a walk-through light display that includes images of a reindeer family, a giant wreath, polar bears, penguins and a 20-foot Christmas tree, all of which provide prime photo opportunities for families. In an effort to increase safety, visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online for all NOVA Parks events at novaparks.com.
- Ice & Lights, Cameron Run Park, 4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria. Through Jan. 3 (skating only Jan. 9-Feb. 28). $9.35–$24. Tickets must be purchased in advance. NOVAParks.com (events)
GardenFest of Lights
The folks at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond have hosted a special illuminated display for families during the holiday season for more than 25 years, and they were determined that this event would continue in spite of the unique challenges this year.
The Garden’s team went to work to bring all of the features of the event outdoors. This includes its display of model trains, which now will chug around the Garden Keeper’s Cottage in the Children’s Garden.
“This year we are highlighting favorite displays of the past,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “The light forms typically feature plants and botanical images as our mission is ‘connecting people through plants to improve communities,’ but we are also including a touch of whimsy with forms that have brought joy to thousands of people, including our larger-than-life peacock, our unicorn, and our dragon.”
Restaurant dining in the visitors’ center will be offered by reservation only, and families can also pick up grab-and-go offerings at the Tea House. Espresso-A-Go-Go in the Children’s Garden will serve hot chocolate, coffee and sweets. In addition, the Garden Shop will be open for guests who may be looking for holiday presents for family and friends.
Even dogs will have an opportunity to experience the delight of the night during two GardenFest for Fidos events hosted on Dec. 3 and Jan. 3.
All tickets must be purchased online and are timed for entry within a half-hour window. Safety precautions, prices and availability, as well as guidelines for visiting with dogs on the special GardenFest for Fidos nights, can be viewed on the Garden’s website.
“It’s really magical to be outside and see all of the lights. This year, especially, we are so happy that we can bring light to the community,” said Monroe.
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond. Through Jan. 10 (closed Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25). $8–$18. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. LewisGinter.org
Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.
