Virginia team behind the new comic series 'Black Cotton'

A hooded, unarmed youth is shot on a suburban street after dark by a police officer, and a community rises up in protest.

This is a real-life story we have seen play out many times in recent years, but in the first issue of “Black Cotton,” a new comic series by local creators Patrick Foreman and Brian Hawkins, the story doesn’t unfold the way we expect.

In this case, the victim isn’t a young Black male, but a young white female, and the police officer is a Black man.

The world of “Black Cotton” flips the one we know on its head. In the alternate reality of the comic, Black people make up the majority and wield the most economic and social power, while white people are subjected to discrimination and racism as the minority.

“It allows individuals to walk in other people’s shoes,” said Foreman, a retired Marine master sergeant. “As you’re reading, you want to root for one person, but you identify with the other because of your race.”

The idea for “Black Cotton” had been percolating for years for Foreman, who lives in Stafford.

“There are all these movies—like ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Dead Presidents’—that attempt to get one group to develop empathy for another group, but I always felt they kept missing the mark,” Foreman said. “Because if I only see myself portrayed in a certain light, it’s hard to develop empathy for the other.”

Foreman had been collecting comic books since childhood but had never tried to write his own. One day, he mentioned his idea to Luke Wright, a friend from the Marine Corps and current candidate for Virginia Senate District 27, which includes parts of Stafford, Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania.

“Luke said, ‘I have a friend who’s been writing comics for 12 years,’” Foreman recalled.

The friend was Hawkins. who at the time was a high school English teacher as well as a freelance writer and editor.

Hawkins is the creator of the comic “America’s Kingdom” and has also written several plays and screenplays and two comic-inspired novels for kids.

Foreman and Hawkins met in January 2020 and started developing the world of Black Cotton and the story arc for the first volume on the day they met.

“We thought hard and long about it,” Foreman said. “Individuals need a safe environment in which to learn and grow. When you read a book or a comic, there is no other input, so you can have a dialogue with yourself and confront your feelings first in a safe environment.”

“There can only be true discussion with others when you have had that dialogue with yourself first,” he continued.

The first volume of “Black Cotton,” which is published by Scout Comics, tells the story of the wealthy Cotton family and their attempts to manage the fallout from the shooting involving their police officer son, Zion, and a young white woman. The incident sparks “White Lives Matter” protests and Zion’s sister, Qia, attempts to pay off the victim and her family, while the youngest son, Xavier, who’s still in high school, starts learning more about his family history.

Aside from the covers, the comic’s art—by Italian artist Marco Perugini—is in grayscale with no color. This was a conscious choice by the creators to encourage readers to engage with their own implicit bias.

In turn, Foreman and Hawkins worked hard to remove their own personal bias from the comic.

Foreman said that because of his own experiences as a Black male, he found himself wanting to protect Zion Cotton and keep him from being portrayed “in a bad light.”

“Brian called me out on that,” he said.

Hawkins said the comic has inspired some “truly phenomenal” conversations with others who bring different life experiences to the table.

“There is a comic reviewer who has a background in law enforcement,” Hawkins said. “He was intrigued by the concept, but leery about reading ‘Black Cotton.’ He was not sure if he would be comfortable with what he was going to read.”

“But he said it blew his mind because it was not what he expected,” Hawkins continued. “He had gone in with the idea that we would be hammering home one viewpoint, but we put in effort and took great care to be good stewards of the author’s point—which is to convey a story.”

The second volume of ‘Black Cotton’ will start coming out late this summer.

“The second volume will be in color because it deals with ‘white on white’ crime,” Foreman said. “And what is that? Hopefully by the end of that volume, we will all agree that crime is crime.”

Hawkins and Foreman have four total volumes of content planned.

The duo will be at Awesome Con in Washington on June 4 to promote ‘Black Cotton.’ They have also submitted the comic to be considered for the Dwayne McDuffie Award for diversity in comics, which will be announced this fall at the Long Beach Comic Con.