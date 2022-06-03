Washington Heritage Museums debuts Twilight History for Kids evening camp

The folks at the Washington Heritage Museums are bringing the excitement of an up-close, interactive exploration to a higher level with the introduction of their Twilight History for Kids.

Not only will participants have an opportunity to explore the very sites where the figures who contributed to the founding of our nation lived, worked and gathered, but they will have the experience of doing so in the thrill of after-hours as the sun sets.

The program for ages 8–12 follows the model of its predecessor—the weeklong daytime History Camp that was created in collaboration with the George Washington Foundation—and features visits to the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, the Rising Sun Tavern and the Mary Washington House. The evening hours of Twilight History for Kids not only enhance the experience, but also addresses a personal concern expressed by parents.

“With the history camp, I received a lot of comments from parents saying that their kids would love to attend, but that they were already enrolled in a full day camp for the summer,” said camp coordinator Margaret Matarese. She explains that the content of the program is closely aligned to her lifelong interest in “living history”—the way people lived and how they dealt with day-to-day issues.

Preregistration is required for Twilight History for Kids to allow time for participants to be assigned to one of the three groups of 12 that will explore one site each day. Each group will be guided by an adult who will accompany the participants in their exploration, and, along with docents and other staff, will assist them at various sites with activities, including a take-home project.

At the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop—a museum of medicine, pharmacy, military and political affairs, they will be introduced to remedies and medicines of the era. One remedy that sometimes surprises but always enthralls visitors is the use of leeches for blood-letting to reduce the symptoms of an ailment. Other medical treatments of the day involved lancets, snakeroot and crab claws. While at the apothecary shop, participants will also have an opportunity to explore the garden where, equipped with a photo and description of medicinal herbs, they will harvest some and learn about them through demonstrations and discussion.

One focal point of campers’ exploration of the Mary Washington House—which George Washington purchased for his mother in 1772 and was her home for 17 years—will be the life of the enslaved people on the property, which has been a key area of research conducted by manager Michelle Hamilton. Activities will include creating a cowrie shell bracelet to honor the enslaved population and stitching a sampler.

The Rising Sun Tavern is a frame building built by George Washington’s youngest brother in 1792, which operated for 35 years as a stopover for travelers in the bustling port town of Fredericksburg and was also a hub of social interaction and information exchange among the colonists. At this site, activities designed by manager Daniel Hawkins include making boiled apple dumplings and creating paper quilts.

The camp’s complete agenda of activities will be finalized in the coming weeks based on sign-ups.

“The goal of Twilight History for Kids is to spark youths’ interest in history and to give them an understanding of how life was in Colonial days and an appreciation of all that Fredericksburg has to offer. History learned on-site through hands-on, interactive activities will long be remembered,” said Matarese.

She notes that one point to ponder will be that in the 18th century, there was no electricity and everything had to be done manually. A person could not just turn on a fan—much less turn on the air conditioning—on a hot summer day.

“My hope is that participants will gain a love of history and they can appreciate the roots of what we have today,” said Matarese.