Wedding comedy 'It Shoulda Been You' to open in Barboursville

A new production of the wedding comedy, "It Shoulda Been You," will be performed by the Four County Players April 15 through May 8, the community theater group announced this week.

Closing out the Barboursville performers' 49th season, the production by Brian Hargrove with music by Barbara Anselmi ran on Broadway from March to August, 2015. It is sponsored by The Market at Grelen, Lacy's Florist & Gift Shop and Southern Blooms.

"The charming, funny and original new musical, 'It Shoulda Been You' invites you to a wedding day that you’ll never forget," a Four County Players news release states. "Where anything that can go wrong does, secrets are exposed, hope springs from the most unlikely of places, and love pops up in ways you’d never expect.

"A non-stop, 90-minute laugh-riot, 'It Shoulda Been You' is full of wonderful music, farcical antics, surprising twists, and above all, the message that love is love."

The production is directed by Edward Warwick White, with music direction by Kristin Baltes and choreography by Mariko Schaper Doktor, the release states.

"It Shoulda Been You" is produced by Laurie Lowrance, with an ensemble cast featuring Kristen Scott Bell, Aly Brookland, Jeff Dreyfus, Aaron Hoffman, Kate Johnson, Stephanie Kowalczyk, Michelle Majorin, Kirk Martini, Wendy Novicoff, Layne Rickabaugh, Chad Sokolowski, Dan Stern, and Joey Wharton.

Rounding out the production staff are Debbie Owen, Stephanie Owen, and Ruth Perry as Production Stage Managers, Tricia Emlet as Costume, Hair, and, Makeup Designer, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Carl Schwaner and David Hutchins as Sound Designers/Engineers, Chad Sokolowski as Lead Carpenter, Meg Hoover as Properties Designer, Michael Kneller as Lead Carpentry Mentor, Amanda Geyer as Assistant Costume Designer, Nick Hagy as Technical Director, and Gary Warwick White as Production Manager.

"It Shoulda Been You" opens April 15 and runs weekends on the mainstage at 5256 Governor Barbour St, Barboursville, through May 8th. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $18; Senior citizen and student tickets are $16; Children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. Please contact the Box Office directly for group rates over 10. There is no performance on Sunday, April 17th (Easter), the release states.

"This play contains explicit language and adult situations and may not be appropriate for young children. Parental discretion is advised. Please visit our website for our COVID-19 policies," the theater group said.

According to the release, Four County Players is Central Virginia's longest-running community theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit fourcp.org or facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.