Winter escapes: Take a break from your quarantine routine

If your time is limited for a getaway, Potomac Point Winery in Stafford offers heated private tents for groups of up to eight. The tents have beverage and food service—along with the incredible views of the vineyard. Potomac Point Winery also has fire pit tables available, and staff is happy to provide s’mores kits, too. Reservations are required since space is limited, the winery said.

Take a walk

Most locals trek to Skyline Drive and the many mountain views its hikes provide. But if you’re looking for less-traveled trails, there are still places to get out into nature that won’t be crowded on weekends.

If your destination is Crozet, outdoor enthusiasts should check out The Crozet Tunnel Greenway. After two decades in the making, the trail opened in November and offers a 2.25-mile trek for hikers and bikers that passes through an abandoned train tunnel more than 700 feet below the Blue Ridge Mountains. There’s a reason it’s called the “coolest hike in Virginia.”