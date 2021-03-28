YOUNG LIFE: Kennedy Center is bustling with online activities this spring

The Kennedy Center is providing a threshold for children to enter a realm of adventure, imagination and creativity with its spectrum of virtual offerings of performances and demonstrations by world-class artists. The center’s presentations this spring include theater for young audiences, activities of its Moonshot Studio, and a variety of lessons from its teaching artists.

“We have decades of experience creating performances for young audiences, but this move to online presentations is a new endeavor for these unique times,” said David Kilpatrick, director of Education Programs and Productions. “We took the bulk of the programming that we had planned for in-person experiences throughout the spring, including three world premiere productions, and we pivoted and worked with those companies to produce videos that audiences could engage with at home.”

The spring season of Performances for Young Audiences includes six productions that can be accessed by subscribers anytime, and repeatedly, between their release date and June 27 for $60 for the complete series. All of the performances are available for free to schools through a registration process.