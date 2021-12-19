Yowell Elementary letters to Santa

Hi, I am Carson, How are you doing? I would like a fish for Christmas and it doesn’t have to be an expensive one. But if you want to get me one you can, Also, can I have shorts? I Love Shorts! Thank you, Santa!

Carson

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryan. I hope everyone and everything is ok. I would like a punching bag that can’t pop. I would also like a warm sweatshirt. Thank you for the gifts.

Ryan

Dear Santa,

My name is Drea. I am seven years old. This Year I want a careocemishin that is smalle and I want 5 mini brands. And I need now snow bots and cloths This year I cant what to see the picture you send me. And I am going to give you a donch of cokies and milk and carits for the rander.

Drea

Dear Santa,

Hi you know me, I am 8 I want 2,000 rbx, a vnnity, and Julie’s groovy bathroom really, really want I need clothes, my parents need money. I will feed you a cookie. Byby

Savannah

Dear Santa,