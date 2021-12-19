Yowell Elementary letters to Santa
Dear Santa,
Hello. I am Wyatt. I’m seven. Are all the elves and Mrs Clause and the reindeers okay? Can I please have Pokemon card deck. If it is not too much to ask. We kind of need new cloths for next year. Thank you for starting this tradition of peace and shareing. Bye.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Hello. How have you been? How are your elves? I am 8 years old. I have 3 things I want. I would like a drone hand controlled and a board game called don’t step in it and a Minecraft lego broken portel set. Thanks. Tell my elf I said hi.
Parker
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa My Name is Eleanor. One thing I wold like for Christmas is A New scoter And we need Food. Bye. Have a good day.
Eleanor
Dear Santa,
Hi My name is Claire but you can call me Clairebear. Can I please have A puzzle and some winter clothes and boots? Goodbye. I Will leave cookies.
Claire
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Carson, How are you doing? I would like a fish for Christmas and it doesn’t have to be an expensive one. But if you want to get me one you can, Also, can I have shorts? I Love Shorts! Thank you, Santa!
Carson
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan. I hope everyone and everything is ok. I would like a punching bag that can’t pop. I would also like a warm sweatshirt. Thank you for the gifts.
Ryan
Dear Santa,
My name is Drea. I am seven years old. This Year I want a careocemishin that is smalle and I want 5 mini brands. And I need now snow bots and cloths This year I cant what to see the picture you send me. And I am going to give you a donch of cokies and milk and carits for the rander.
Drea
Dear Santa,
Hi you know me, I am 8 I want 2,000 rbx, a vnnity, and Julie’s groovy bathroom really, really want I need clothes, my parents need money. I will feed you a cookie. Byby
Savannah
Dear Santa,
HI How are you good! Bad? Well Im exideade! And Im good. I want a lego spider man set (whit rhino) and I need 10000$ Pleas. And I will try to see a Red Litht at cris miss eve! Bye
Grayson
Dear Santa,
Hi My name is Affan and I rally want a toy car with a remote and a PS5 for my brother thank you so much bye how are you doing I hope your Brat.
Affan
Dear Santa,
My name is Lincoln. It would be nise for 900$, I need clothes. Are you ok?
Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I am seven year’s old my name is Benson. I would like a dog for christmas and a swich. I need new Boots. How is comet and all the other reindeer? I’ll be looking for you.
Benson
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan. How ore you? I hope everybody else in the north pole is having a grate time. The two things that I want for crismas is a I-phone 11 if my mom or dad gets one I also want an elechgol scooter. Love Logan have a grate time.
Logan
Dear santa,
Hi. Im Joel or call me Joe or Juel. That is What People call me. I am seven years old for Christmas can I please have a new huvr bored. I need more shos
Joel
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Peyton I Want A nintosiwch. I WOULd like A new iPAd. I love chistMAS.
Peyton
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Luke L. how have you been all year. I woold love if I woold coude get a xbox 20 pro and some cloths.
Luke L.
Dear Santa,
Hiii! My name is Harper. one thing I want is slime supplies 2 Air-Pods. one thing I need a short-sleve shert. You are a mercal. You make erever-buddy HaPPy. thank you so much. Bye!
Harper. W
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I want robux and a city. I need a toy city. I need sumthing For my mom.
Tyler
Dear Santa,
Hi My name is shanya. I’m am 7 month old I would have is a cute doll and a cute puppy.
Shanya
Dear Santa,
I hope you Are Dorgn good. If you colde get me a vr It is soooooo cool I would you also I would also I what a chifs hallmt I am good to go.
Jacob
UNIDENTIFIED TEACHER
Dear Santa,
My Nmae is MadELiNE. I want A dolle. I need scahe. Say HI to Mrs. Clause for me. Bye!
MadELiNE
Dear Santa,
My NaMe is ThomAs. I want a vr. I Need PJS. I am 1x side to see Buddy!
ThoMAs
Dear Santa,
Hi! my name is maria. I want a toy car. I need pjs. I cant whait intil you come and meet my elf.
maria
Dear Santa,
My name is kamdyn. I want a tv and I need clothes. I love you Santa.
Kamdyn
Dear Santa,
My name is quinn. I want a PS$. I need Clothes. I cant wyte for you to comb to my hous!
Quinn
Dear Santa,
My name is Zurie. I am so so so exited. I want A foot spa. I need school suplis. Was I good? I love oyyu. If you see culerful lites that is my hous. If you see a randeer it is mine. Thank you so much! We have cokys for you!
Zurie
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Julie. Here what I want. I want a brbie set spa and I need a chair for my dad. I can’t wait for you to come.
Julie
Dear Santa,
Hi My name is Mariya. I want a toy dog. I need a hair brush. Me and MY mom are making good cookes for you. I also want a roblox gift card. Sorry I do not have any carrots, but we have cookes for you!
Mariya
Dear Santa,
MY mane is Natalie. I want three dolls. I need shoes. I cant wait for you to come eat the cookies I made.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
mY name is Shia. I want a ntedoswich. I need a bed. I am so so so exsided for you to see the tngs I left for you.
Shia
Dear Santa,
MY Name is Roberto. Am exid for crismes. I whot 2 pop it. Need clothes. Im exid for you come to MY houe.
Roberto
Dear Santa,
For crismas I want a vr headset I need cloths. On cristmas come And Eat the coskeis And milk. Feed the riander carrot.
Gavin
Dear Santa,
My name is Haydin. I want a nintido swich. I need money. We are making you riley good cookeys and yumey millk. Thar are karits for rodalf and the others.
Haydin
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava. I want rollerskates. I need pjs. I cant want for you to com to my hous!
Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan. I want PS5. I need a hous. I cant what in til I see loleyPoP.
Logan
Dear Santa, Hi! my name is Olivia.
I want something from my grama who Past away. I need food for houmles peapl. I am so so exited for oyu to come.
Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Anthony. I exside for cristMiss. I want a tablet. I Need clothes. I can”t wait for oyou to come B.
Anthony
Dear Santa,
My name is Jocelynn. I wunt a dog. I need cloce. I and so it side for you to eat the cookes.
Jocelynn
Dear Santa,
MY NaMe is Logan. HOW is roodof? Good or bad? You bedr Not Shawt you bedr Not cry because santaclos is COMING to tawn. I WONT Foxy glow PlUShey. I Need PJS. You Make Me smile.
Logan
UNDISCLOSED TEACHER
Dear Santa
I lIve you because you make People happy! I have been good this year, For christmas I want a mini-Fridge. Fish. I need money for food. Have a Merry christrmas!
Skyler
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a doll. I need shoes. Have a Merry Christmas!
Harper F.
Dear Santa
I have been good this year. For christmas I want pop its. I need clothes and socks. Have a Merry Christmas!
Olivia
Dear Santa
I hope RudlPh is doing okay. For christmas, I want the golden sparkly neels from the Shoe Store. I need money. Have a merry Christmas!
Harper H.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? For Christmas, I want a giftcard. I need a coat and gloves. Have a great Christmas!
Juel
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a great day. I have been good this year. I want a horse for Christmas. I need clothes and shoes. Have a merry Christmas!
Rosaleigh
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year: T Rex toy. I have a few Christmas wishes: Liam
Dear Santa,
I hope good doing have been . For you are I have been this . doing well. Christmas I want a bendy toy. I a bendy toy.
Juney
Dear Santa, Happy holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things that I’ve done really well this year: I chicks I laIK muhe t laIk Plac sokr. I have a few Christmas wishes: chicks dog cat.
Steven
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things that I’ve done really well this year: soccr at home I my dow Good at hom. I have a few Christmas wishes I wot 1oo DoLr I wot a touIt I wot to Pale Soccr I wot care.
Matthew
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays again! I wanted to let you know the things I’ve done really well this year: I Ben wil at Maf I Lis twth teshr miss BoPP I hav Ben PRtiisUPAULot. I have a few Christmas wishes tlAVit LOL Nil PoLiSh PoPis Slim LoLoBossPere.
SePhorA
Dear Santa,
I love you! I am trying really hard to be nice. I want a marble run and an Alien 8.0. I need food, like watermelon. Merry Christmas. Santa! Merry Christmas, Santa! I will try my best! Please no coal.
Edward
I Wish to See the reindeer this Year I have en good This I had an Xbox for mr Dudme. I need Clothes can I dise have a sonic game? Merry Christmas.
Your friend
Eric