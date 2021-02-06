Essay nominating Tiffany Good as a Community Angel

Tiffany Good has the perfect last name!

This tireless, selfless heart of solid gold social services support coordinator has blessed countless special-needs families while serving with dignity and honor at the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board.

Tiffany’s heart aches for those who are disabled—and is a strong, loving voice for all special children who are unable to speak for themselves.

She is also champion to her own young family, and struggles mightily and bravely to provide, as she is the only source of income—since COVID-19 has claimed her husband’s job.

Trials, tribulations and turbulent times have failed to rob this angel of her smile, her kindness, graciousness and a heart designed to lighten the burdens of others, while enriching the lives of everyone fortunate enough to cross her path!

She loves all special needs persons on her caseload and treats them all as if they were her own.

Our own adult special needs daughter so looks forward to the visits of this Angel of Mercy—and her heartfelt and endearing greeting, ‘Hello girlfriend!’