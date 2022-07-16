Even though clinic patient is 'near the end of his journey, he's at peace'

Robert Patterson has terminal cancer and pain so fierce, he said it feels like there’s a knife in his stomach.

But no one would know it by the look on his face or the tone of his conversation. Terry Maple, a Lake of the Woods Church chaplain who’s become Patterson’s driver, Bible reader and best buddy during what may be the last months of the sick man’s life, said he’s never heard him complain.

“There’s not a word of negativity that comes out of Robert’s mouth and that’s absolutely amazing,” Maple said. “Whereas you hear some people, ‘Oh, why is it me?’ he’s accepted it and he’s living with it.”

As he’s battled nausea from chemotherapy and dizziness from pain medicine, Patterson has been determined to leave a legacy. He wants others to know how he found healing—of the mind, body and soul—at the Living Water Community Clinic in Locust Grove.

“I just hope this will help at least let one person, even if it’s just one, see what ya’ll have done for me,” he said about those who donate their medical, counseling or administrative skills to the clinic. “I think other people need to know that there is good organizations out there, Christian organizations, that want to help people.”

For the last six weeks, Debbie McInnis, the clinic’s executive director, has worked to schedule an interview between The Free Lance–Star and Patterson when he felt up to it. Ongoing chemo sessions knocked him down, and he had to repeatedly cancel the interview. He got so sick, he was hospitalized and then moved in with his sister, Gale Patterson in Spotsylvania County.

When he was able to be interviewed, he was alert and smiling. His color looked good and his head was full of curly gray hair. He joked that others have told him he’s got the “purtiest hair they’ve ever seen in their lives.”

He watched the traffic from the front porch, grateful for the chance to meet new people and share his story.

“When you think you’re going to be talking to someone on their deathbed, you walk in with a certain set of expectations,” said Dr. Mike Evans, who first examined him. “But he defies those. Even though he’s near the end of his journey here, he’s at peace.”

‘A LOT OF STRUGGLES’

That was not the case the first time Patterson, 61, entered the clinic, a ministry of the Lake of the Woods Church in Orange County. That was in June 2016 on the second night it was open. He paced around the building until one of the greeters saw him and invited him inside.

“He had a lot of struggles with his social situation, finances, trying to find work,” said Dr. Cullen Hardy, a cardiologist in Culpeper and the clinic’s medical director. “He had substance issues and was pretty depressed. I think he was suffering the woes of lack of people around him and family.”

Patterson doesn’t have the happiest of backgrounds. Orphaned at an early age, he and his older sister lived in different foster homes and didn’t see much of each other. His education didn’t go past the eighth grade. He worked in landscaping and liked doing things with his hands, like working on cars, but he also struggled with alcohol abuse.

Patterson started coming to the clinic to get medical help for an assortment of ailments: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart problems, back issues. When asked if he wanted to speak with a counselor—an option that McInnis said is offered but never forced—he agreed and Hardy said that seemed to cure what ailed him.

“I saw him after an interaction with the counselors there and he was a different guy,” Hardy said. “He was put together. He had stopped the alcohol use, he looked healthier, his face looked less gaunt and better.”

Patterson started making regular visits to the medical clinic, open each Thursday at 5 p.m. to uninsured adults in Orange, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties. He said he always left feeling better, even after last summer when an unusual twitch led Hardy to order a scan. It showed cancer in the brain, and Patterson has since learned it’s also in his lungs and liver.

As Patterson dealt with his diagnosis, clinic and church volunteers came to his aid. They brought him fresh vegetables and prepared meals, worked on a plumbing problem, mowed his lawn. McInnis is among those who call or text almost daily, just to see how he’s doing. She even contacted him while she was on vacation at the beach.

“I can’t get over that,” said his sister, Gale. “I mean, they have been there every step of the way for him. And with what Robby’s going through, we’ve all got each other to support each other.”

When it got to the point Patterson couldn’t drive to treatments or checkups, McInnis put out a call for help and Maple, a former lay minister and government worker, answered it.

The two bonded on the first ride.

‘NOT AFRAID NO MORE’

Maple is 74 and British, so when he reads the traditional version of the Bible, it sounds as if King James himself is reciting it.

“I really never read the Bible, and he reads it to me and the way he reads it, I understand it,” Patterson said. “And I like his language, his accent.”

They joke that Maple’s way of talking—and culture—is rubbing off.

“Today he was talking about tea and biscuits,” Patterson said.

“Oh yes, we’re teaching him to drink tea properly,” Maple said, sounding ever so regal.

“I hold my pinkie out,” Patterson said, demonstrating.

“And he said biscuits, not cookies, so we’re really winning here,” Maple added. “We’ll make him a Brit before we’re finished.”

On a more serious note, Patterson said that Maple has helped him not be afraid of what’s to come. He said he knows he’s headed to a place where his pain will end.

“God will take me in his realm so I’m not afraid no more,” Patterson said.

There’s only one downside.

“I just hate leaving my family and friends behind, of course,” he said. “Especially the people in the clinic who’s helped me.”