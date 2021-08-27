 Skip to main content
'We want to work with you' - REC says of nearly 5K customers facing utility disconnections
'We want to work with you' - REC says of nearly 5K customers facing utility disconnections

Nearly 5,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers could have their power cut off unless they set up a payment plan by Sept. 1.

As the state’s residential disconnection moratorium ends Aug. 30, the Fredericksburg-based utility will begin transitioning to normal billing and payment processes on Sept. 1.

REC wants to work with members to establish long-term payment plans, the utility said in a recent news release.

“We understand the hardships that the pandemic has created for our member-owners,” said spokesperson Casey Hollins. “We strongly encourage members who have fallen behind on their electric bill to call us and set up a payment arrangement.”

REC said it will work to arrange payment pants that suits each person’s budget, including options of up to 24 months. Need to set up a payment arrangement? Contact 800/552-3904 or office@myrec.coop. Members can also call their local department of social services or 211 to see if they qualify for additional assistance, according to the utility release.

