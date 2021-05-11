EVHS asst. principal named principal at Rappahannock Co. HS

An Eastern View High School assistant principal has been named the new principal, effective July 1, at Rappahannock County High School.

Carlos Dwight Seward has served as an assistant principal at EVHS in Culpeper County for the last four years and brings a variety of experience to the role of RCHS Principal, according to a news release from Rappahannock County Schools.

Seward began his career in education as a high school history teacher in Virginia Beach City Public Schools, where he became chairman and curriculum leader of the social studies department.

Seward was previously coordinator of the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program and Advancement Via Individual Determination as well as dean of students in Alexandria City Public Schools. Additionally, he was a middle school social studies teacher and grade-level chairperson in Henrico County Public Schools, the release stated.

Seward graduated from Norfolk State University and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Hampton University.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Mr. Seward to our leadership team at RCPS,” said Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Shannon Grimsley in a statement. “His depth of instructional leadership, experience and ample educational qualifications as a successful classroom teacher paired with his inspirational personality and poise propelled him to the top candidate slot as unanimously recommended by the interview committee and the superintendent interview team. Mr. Seward will be an incredible addition to the Rappahannock family, and will be sure to continue and build upon the successes of RCHS as the new principal. We very much look forward to seeing what he will accomplish!”