First academic jacket and all-A's ceremony held at Culpeper High

“I will have my sister place the jacket on my shoulders because she has helped me the most throughout my High School experience,” Lia Fowler said as she was preparing for the event.

“Their bond was evident and one of the many emotional parts of the evening,” Soderholm said.

Adriana Calles Elias attended school in Culpeper since she was in kindergarten, but due to a change in her mother’s employment had to move the summer before her senior year, according to Soderholm. Adriana and her mother drove over an hour to attend the jacket ceremony.

“Adriana loves Culpeper,” her mother said. “We both teared up just driving back on to campus.”

A handful of the recipients of medals and jackets were students who are part of the special education programs at CCHS, Soderholm said.

“CCHS prides itself on being an inclusive school that celebrates all students. One of the parents said it was the first time her son had been part of an academic awards program,” the principal said.

On Monday, 130 students were recognized for earning straight A’s, and 77 seniors earned academic letterman jackets.