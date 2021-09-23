First academic jacket and all-A's ceremony held at Culpeper High

A new tradition began Monday at Culpeper County High, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
Students in grades 9 through 12 who earned straight A’s the previous school year were recognized on Sept. 20 with specially made medals. In addition, seniors who have maintained an A-average throughout their high school career were rewarded with an academic letter jacket.
Held on Monday evening, the ceremony included the senior students’ parents, with CCHS Principal Danny Soderholm inviting them up onto the stage with each recipient to help put the jacket on the student.
“The home is the first and most important center of learning,” Soderholm said that evening. “Much of the academic success that we are celebrating is due to the support and partnership of our students’ families.”
Soderholm said he was touched to see see the love, pride, and gratitude shared between the students and their families during the presentation through their hugs, kisses, and smiles.
A special medal was placed around the neck of each straight-A student by the principal on Monday night, followed by a group photo as each grade level gathered on stage for a picture.
Soderholm said twin sisters, Lia and Shannon Fowler, chose to present one another with their jackets.
“I will have my sister place the jacket on my shoulders because she has helped me the most throughout my High School experience,” Lia Fowler said as she was preparing for the event.
“Their bond was evident and one of the many emotional parts of the evening,” Soderholm said.
Adriana Calles Elias attended school in Culpeper since she was in kindergarten, but due to a change in her mother’s employment had to move the summer before her senior year, according to Soderholm. Adriana and her mother drove over an hour to attend the jacket ceremony.
“Adriana loves Culpeper,” her mother said. “We both teared up just driving back on to campus.”
A handful of the recipients of medals and jackets were students who are part of the special education programs at CCHS, Soderholm said.
“CCHS prides itself on being an inclusive school that celebrates all students. One of the parents said it was the first time her son had been part of an academic awards program,” the principal said.
On Monday, 130 students were recognized for earning straight A’s, and 77 seniors earned academic letterman jackets.