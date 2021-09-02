Fisher’s Hill battlefield in Shenandoah County

Preserved Property: Foster Tract (106 acres)

Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation

Confederate fortifications across the width of the valley at Fishers Hill prevented the Union army’s use of the Valley Turnpike (roughly U.S. 11 today). A Union attack on September 21, 1864 at Fisher’s Hill and a surprise Union flanking maneuver on September 22 resulted in a Confederate retreat, opening the Shenandoah Valley to Union Gen. Phil Sheridan’s destruction of mills, barns, crops and livestock later that year.

The purchase of an easement on the Foster Tract by SVBF will protect a property that is entirely within the core and study area of the Fisher’s Hill Battlefield. Part of the Foster Tract was used as a Confederate defensive position multiple times throughout the Civil War.

During the Battle of Fisher’s Hill, Confederate cavalry under Gen. Lunsford Lomax were entrenched on the property before the Confederate left flank was turned and the defenses were overrun from Union infantry and cavalry that swept across the Foster Tract.

The property will remain in private ownership with a preservation easement placed on it. Civil War–era features on the property consist of an 1839 brick farmhouse, which served as a battlefield landmark, two stone outbuildings, a summer kitchen that has been converted to a residence, and a carriage house that has been converted to a garage. There is also a log double-pen bank barn from the same period that has been covered with metal siding.