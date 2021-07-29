Fontina
These are inside kitties only. We do not adopt single kittens UNLESS there is already an incumbent playful cat owned.... View on PetFinder
Anthony "Bob" Johnson was discovered July 16 in his room at Brandy Road residence, CCSO investigating, says no threat to community.
William E. Settle III, 36, was arrested Monday by Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force following a search warrant at his residence in the 600 block of Highview Court.
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
Local father James Manning died from gunshot wounds while in his house.
The body was found in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.
One-third of local homes are over-burdened by housing costs, paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent or mortgage.
A large law enforcement presence was on the west end of the county Tuesday morning.
Tight-knit student class gets together for 60th anniversary of graduation, a year late due to COVID-19, and still full of affinity for each other; former classmates will meet three times for lunch in 2021.
Tommy Moy, who opened The Jade Restaurant in 1976 in Southgate, died July at the age of 86.
A Stafford County man has been accused of raping the sister of his deceased friend last month, court records show.