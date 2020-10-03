Forgotten Felines for Oct. 4, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
ButterCup, female, DSH torti, 5 months
Lois, female, DSH Calico, 3 months
Fisher, male, DSH orange tabby, 5 months
Rachel, female, DSH Calico, 3 months
