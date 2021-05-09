FORREST
Former Liberty University president dealing with symptoms, like labored breathing from respiratory emboli first diagnosed last year.
State Police: Ralph and Stacy Plasse, of Unionville, killed in wreck on U.S. Route 522; Michael E. Sprouse, 43, ran stop sign, charged with felonies.
Jerrell Richardson was ordered to serve 11 and a half years in prison for Spotsylvania convictions that include eluding and attempted aggravated malicious wounding.
WATCH NOW: 'I still can't believe it': Richmond woman's sweet potato pies now sold at area Food Lion stores
Joye B. Moore kept pinching herself in the past week to make sure she wasn’t dreaming as her Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies landed on the shelves of area Food Lion stores.
Locust Grove resident Helen Quarles died in a collision with Lt. Ashley Baughan, going 20 mph over the speed limit, on Route 3 in department issued SUV at time of crash.
Four former employees of seafood restaurant, all females, partner to enhance late-night spot at end of East Davis Street.
VIRGINIA BEACH — The driver of a campaign van carrying Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, says he brandished an AR-15 pistol this week after he was repeatedly threatened during a road rage incident.
The driver of a 2021 Toyota RAV4, Albert D. Noonan, 55, of Culpeper, died at the scene of as a result of his injuries after police say he rear-ended a box truck stopped at a light.
'A mental health crisis at 250-feet in the air' - Culpeper PD helps rescue suicidal man from atop cell tower
Tactical team from Harrisonburg used repelling equipment to get suicidal subject to safety.
A group of around 15 relatives of Helen Quarles gathered outside the Culpeper Division Office of Virginia State Police Wednesday morning to pr…