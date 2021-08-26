Fox
Related to this story
Most Popular
Infant child in car with Maryland man, woman given to DSS.
Laser attachment, 2 magazines also found around home on Third Street in Culpeper, where Trajon Taylor died after apparent shoot-out on New Year’s Eve 2020.
Mike Reed found a killer campsite in the Giles County national forest.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Democrats' winning streak in Virginia's statewide elections since 2009 is most attributable to the state's 10 largest counties and cities, but new census figures underscore that the trend goes deeper, to the next population tier.
Interest is high in Aug. 28 program at Culpeper's own legal moonshiner, Belmont Farm Distillery; event generating local commerce, lessening stigma, 800 tickets sold so far.
Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Divisions adds 11th school for 21-22 academic year with Culpeper Technical Education Center.
Monday evening's meeting of the Spotsylvania County School Board ended after 13 minutes with no business conducted when the audience became unruly.