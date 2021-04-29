Fredericksburg area's Picnic in the Park concert series returns May 4 with new location, weekly themes

“We take COVID compliance seriously,” Walker said.

Kicking off Picnic in the Park on May 4 is DJ Mike Swain, who will be playing lively danceable music. Walker said Kelsey Rideout with the Fredericksburg Fire Department will talk about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and of knowing how to administer CPR.

Another highlight is the May 18 Picnic in the Park, being celebrated as First Responders Day, which is an important day to Walker. The last year has been especially taxing on first responders with COVID along with the everyday concerns they attend to, Walker said. The event allows locals to thank their health officials.

Walker said no matter the theme, all should come out: “We have music and activities for all ages.”

Walker talks to grandmothers who say they used to come with their children but now bring their grandchildren to Picnic in the Park. They sit and listen to featured musicians while the grandkids run around and have a great time.

When the restrictions are lifted, they hope to expand by bringing back a moon bounce and by allowing more craft vendors to attend. There’s much more to come in the restriction-less future, according to Walker.

Until then, “It is a great feeling to finally be able to do what we do at Parks and Recreation—provide great family-friendly fun events to the public,” Walker said. “We have been missing this opportunity for a solid year now. It’s time to get back to what we do best—provide a great, memorable experience for families.”

Freelance writer Lindley Estes contributes to The Free Lance-Star.