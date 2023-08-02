Seven of the 20 players drafted by the Washington Nationals last month arrived in Fredericksburg on Tuesday, but Dylan Crews was not among them.

Infielders Yohany Morales (second round) and Marcus Brown (fifth), outfielders Andrew Pinckney (fourth), Gavin Dugas (sixth) and Elijah Nunez (14th) and pitchers Jared Simpson (eighth) and Austin Amaral (16th) joined the FredNats for their series opener against Salem. Crews, the former LSU outfielder who was the No. 2 overall pick last month, remains at Washington’s complex in Florida.

The Nationals promoted infielders Sammy Infante and Cortland Lawson and reliever Matt Merrill from Fredericksburg to High-A Wilmington and also placed last year’s first-round pick, outfielder Elijah Green, on the seven-day disabled list with a wrist injury. They also released outfielder Christopher De La Cruz.

Infante shared the team lead with 34 RBIs and Lawson was batting .279, best among FredNats regulars. Merrill had a 3.04 ERA and two saves.

Home Run Derby XFormer Washington Nationals All-Star shortstop Ian Desmond and former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta will be among the participants in the Home Run Derby X at Aug. 25-26 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The FredNats announced the celebrity lineup on Tuesday that also includes Brian Schneider, a catcher on Washington’s first team after moving from Montreal in 2005, and Gerardo Parra, whose “Baby Shark” walkup music was immensely popular during the Nationals’ World Series title-winning season in 2019.

Also scheduled to participate are eight-time All-Star Jonny Gomes, groundbreaking women’s baseball player Ashton Lansdell and NCAA career softball home run leader Jocelyn Alo. Local baseball and softball players can compete in a tryout day on Aug. 25, with top performers chosen to join the pros the next night.

The Home Run Derby X will consist of games between teams of three hitters (male and female) with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching). The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length.