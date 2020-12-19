FROM THE EDITOR: Culpeper second-graders send their Christmas wishes to North Pole

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at five of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Here is the result, with students’ artwork. We lightly edited hundreds of their notes, with a few un-edited samples sprinkled here and there to provide the flavor of the originals—and the creative ways one can spell “merry” and “Christmas.”