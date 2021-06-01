PHOTOS: Culpeper, Eastern View graduates cap unusual year with graduation

They beat a global pandemic. And last weekend, the senior classes at both Culpeper County and Eastern View beat the elements on the way to receiving their diplomas as well.

Eastern View proved that a Cyclone is truly mightier than a tornado, withstanding a tornado warning in the Fredericksburg area that delayed its commencement ceremony by more than an hour Friday night. The festivities eventually got underway, with 278 graduates receiving their diplomas.

The same front that caused the tornado warning dumped steady rainfall on the area from Friday night into Saturday morning. However, it didn’t put a damper on Culpeper’s graduation ceremony, which commenced as planned at 9 a.m. When it was all said and done, 268 Blue Devils trotted across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent is proud to present this collection of photos from last weekend’s events, courtesy of photographers Mike Morones and Doug Johnson and Victor O’Neill Studios.

