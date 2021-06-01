PHOTOS: Culpeper, Eastern View graduates cap unusual year with graduation

They beat a global pandemic. And last weekend, the senior classes at both Culpeper County and Eastern View beat the elements on the way to receiving their diplomas as well.
Eastern View proved that a Cyclone is truly mightier than a tornado, withstanding a tornado warning in the Fredericksburg area that delayed its commencement ceremony by more than an hour Friday night. The festivities eventually got underway, with 278 graduates receiving their diplomas.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTOS: Eastern View High School Graduation
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Speakers Valeria Moreno Ruiz and Elliot Davis welcome the audience to Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony in Cyclone Stadium.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Rain falls as Jamil Abed crosses the stage after receiving his diploma Friday night during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Kendrick Peterson cheers as his sister, Jordan Peterson-Chandler, graduates during Eastern View High School’s commencement ceremony Friday night in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
The class of 2021 processes into the stadium for Friday’s commencement ceremony at Eastern View High School in Culpeper, Va. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
The Class of 2021 processes into the stadium for Friday night’s commencement at Eastern View High School in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Fireworks explode in the sky over Eastern View High School following Friday's graduation ceremony in Culpeper, Va. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Graduates listen to speeches during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony Friday night in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Brads speaks at Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony Friday night in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Artwork and messages decorate seniors’ mortarboards during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
photos by MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Eastern View High School’s JROTC color guard leads faculty and students into Cyclone Stadium for Friday night’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Friends and family watch seniors and dignitaries circle Cyclone Stadium’s field for Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Friends and family watch graduating seniors enter Eastern View High School’s stadium for Friday night’s ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Graduates stand for the national anthem during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Graduating seniors listen to speakers at Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony Friday night
in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Abigail Shrader speaks during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Jamil Abed gives his remarks during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Kelly Doherty speaks Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Jordan Peterson-Chandler speaks during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Dr. Felx Addo, principal of Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School, recognizes students’ accomplishments during Friday’s graduation ceremony in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Seniors applaud Eastern View High School’s staff and faculty during their graduation ceremony Friday in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Rain falls on people during Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Shaelyn Williams celebrates as she crosses the stage during the Eastern View High School graduation ceremony in on Friday.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Eastern View High School graduate Emma Bonilla takes a selfie as she flips her tassel over during Friday’s graduation ceremony in Culpeper.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Eastern View 2021 Graduation
Graduates toss their caps following the Eastern View High School graduation ceremony in Culpeper, Va. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
The same front that caused the tornado warning dumped steady rainfall on the area from Friday night into Saturday morning. However, it didn’t put a damper on Culpeper’s graduation ceremony, which commenced as planned at 9 a.m. When it was all said and done, 268 Blue Devils trotted across the stage to receive their diplomas.
UPDATED: PHOTOS: Culpeper County High School Graduation
CCHS PHOTOS Color guard
The Culpeper County High School JROTC presents the colors during the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Graduates 1
Graduates stand during the national anthem at Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Speakers
Student speakers Lara Parker (left) and Victoria Soderholm during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Choir seniors
Graduating seniors who are Culpeper County High choir members pose for a group portrait on graduation day.
DORAY WALKER/CULPEPER HIGH
CCHS PHOTOS Band 1
Culpeper County High School band members play through the steady rain during the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Band 2
Culpeper County High School band members play through the steady rain during the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Brads
CCPS superintendent Tony Brads addresses the 268 graduates during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 commencement ceremony, held Saturday morning at Broman Field.
DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
CCHS PHOTOS Graduates 2
Graduates look on during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Danny Soderholm
Culpeper County High School principal Danny Soderholm addresses the graduates and the audience during the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Graduates 3
Graduates applaud during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Parker
Culpeper County High School senior Lara Parker addresses her classmates during the school’s 2021 commencement ceremony, held Saturday morning at Broman Field.
DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
CCHS PHOTOS Graduates 4
Graduates look on during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Victoria Soderholm
Culpeper County High School senior Victoria Soderholm addresses her classmates during the school’s 2021 commencement ceremony, held Saturday morning at Broman Field.
DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
CCHS PHOTOS Graduates 5
Graduates look on during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Choir
The Culpeper County High School choir performs during the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Clark
Alicia Clark (right) shakes hands with Culpeper County High School principal Danny Soderholm after receiving her diploma during the school’s 2021 commencement ceremony
Saturday morning in Broman Field.
DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
CCHS PHOTOS Crenshaw
JoJo Crenshaw (foreground) smiles after receiving his diploma during Culpeper County High School’s 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday morning at Broman Field. CCHS principal Danny Soderholm is pictured in the background.
DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
CCHS PHOTOS Olivia Mills CCHS 2021 graduation
Graduating senior Olivia Mills gives a double thumbs-up during Culpeper County High School’s commencement Saturday.
CHERI MILLS
CCHS PHOTOS Tassel turn 1
Graduates turn their tassels at the conclusion of Culpeper County High School's 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O'NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Tassel turn 2
Graduates turn their tassels at the conclusion of Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Cap toss 1
Graduates toss their caps in celebration at the conclusion of Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Cap toss 2
Graduates toss their caps in celebration at the conclusion of Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Cap toss 3
Graduates toss their caps in celebration at the conclusion of Culpeper County High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday at Broman Field.
VICTOR O’NEILL STUDIOS
CCHS PHOTOS Anthony Strauss and Noelle Brown
Anthony Strauss and Noelle Brown support each other during during Culpeper County High School’s graduation ceremony Saturday.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CCHS PHOTOS Reilly Tanner CCHS 2021 graduation
Class of 2021 member Reilly Tanner holds his diploma during Culpeper County High School's graduation ceremony Saturday.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Culpeper Star-Exponent is proud to present this collection of photos from last weekend’s events, courtesy of photographers Mike Morones and Doug Johnson and Victor O’Neill Studios.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!