Gas prices continue to climb; average price in Fredericksburg hits $3.44

The steady climb of gas prices has continued this week, reaching highs not seen in nearly a decade.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gas nationally, in Virginia and in Fredericksburg region ticked up a few more notches Monday and Tuesday, making it the eighth straight week of rising prices, according to online fuel tracker GasBuddy.com.

The average price for gas in Fredericksburg hit $3.44, up 5 cents from last week, the auto club AAA said in an update Tuesday. Area gas prices are 38 cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents more than a year ago.

Those figures match Virginia and national gas prices, which have jumped 4 cents and 3 cents respectively in the past week.

In Virginia, the average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $3.40 on Tuesday, up 25 cents in the past month and 87 cents higher than one year ago, according to AAA. Nationally, the price of gas is $3.53, up 21 cents in the past month and 90 cents higher than a year ago.

The last time gas prices reached the current levels was 2013, when the state average gas price hit $3.51 and the national price reached $3.65.

AAA and GasBuddy cited the Russia–Ukraine tensions as the reason for spiking gas prices.

Even before the threat of war, however, low supplies and high demand had been pushing oil prices higher, leading to more costly gas.

Things could grow worse should the threat of war become reality.

“Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “And if they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers.”

GasBuddy pointed out another factor that could lead to further increases in gas prices.

“We’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said in a Monday blogpost. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”