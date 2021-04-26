Gizmo
Vienna motorist dies after driving north on southbound side, killing Culpeper driver and hurting four passengers, including two children, in bad wreck near Brandy Station Battlefield.
Employees were instructed to count to 200 before coming out of the restaurant refrigerator and he would not kill them, police said.
Charles Bopp III, 24, of Remington, was found with upper body trauma lying in the front yard of a residence on Freemans Ford Road, suspect or suspects not yet named.
30-year-old Martin Anuar Martinez, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, is wanted in Thursday's death of Charles Bopp.
Ty Sauer was last seen Thursday night at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section; call 1-800/732-0911 to report information.
Fauquier authorities said that as they arrested Keith Knowles, 53, of Marshall, he tried to flee from a residence.
After seven years of being shut to motorists, Culpeper County’s historic Waterloo Bridge reopened early this year, putting a historic Rappahan…
24-year-old Siddiq Kanneh and 19-year-old Jade Stewart arrested after Saturday night pursuit, crash and search by K9, drone and helicopter on Lee Highway near Marshall.
- Updated
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.
A 911 call released Friday by authorities indicates the Spotsylvania deputy who shot a 32-year-old county resident multiple times early Wednesday may have mistaken a phone for a gun.