Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Helen Marie Quarles, 65, of Locust Grove died in the accident March 30, 2021, as she attempted to make a left turn from the center median.
Culpeper residents among those indicted after probe by Virginia attorney general's Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit.
David Martin of Attotek says he needs more time to answer Culpeper Planning Commission's concerns about noise, water control, traffic and site impacts of his speculative development.
From Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 9, Head from the alt-metal rock group will match donations given to CARS for a down payment on drug and alcohol treatment center—up to $10,000.
Kamerra Brown, from Culpeper County High School Class of 2006, was a dual athlete who ran track and showed at HITS Commonwealth Park along Zachary Taylor Highway.
Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90.
Mary Jo Browning and Bennie Pendergrass were 10 years old when they started playing bridge as girls in Washington, N.C. Now both 90, they are playing again as residents of The Culpeper retirement village.
Leroy Kenneth Johnson originally was charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile, strangulation causing injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Thousands of phony Percocet pills seized Tuesday from home of Thomas Marshall, 24, and Jonathon Marshall, 19, in search warrant co-executed by Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, VSP and DEA.
Hundreds turned out for RRCS's big anniversary celebration at Rock Hill Farm.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.