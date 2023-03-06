CHARLOTTESVILLE—Police have arrested two suspects in the fatal Saturday afternoon shooting of a young man whose name they also released.

The deceased shooting victim is Justice Kilel, a 20-year-old Gordonsville resident, according to a Charlottesville Police Department release.

Police say that Kilel was making a purchase inside a convenience store called Sunshine Supermarket at 827 Cherry Ave. when two people who had an ongoing dispute with him began assaulting him. Police said that two people fired shots, but they didn’t say which two.

Police said they tracked one suspect to an Albemarle apartment complex and arrested 19-year-old Nasier McGhee on a charge of malicious wounding.

The release indicates that police arrested a 17-year-old, unnamed because they are a minor, at UVa Medical Center, where the minor had been dropped off after suffering a gunshot wound.

The minor has been charged, police said, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police termed the condition of the hospitalized person “critical” in a Saturday release but did not provide an update on the person’s condition Sunday.

“We understand that the information provided in this release may not include every case detail,” wrote Police spokesperson Kyle Ervin. “This is done to protect the integrity of the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.”

The arrest of McGhee at an apartment complex came amid widespread reports of a heavy police presence and a shelter-in-place alert for residents at Timberland Park, a relatively new apartment complex along Old Lynchburg Road near Interstate 64. The parking lot of that complex was the site of a fatal shooting on Feb. 21. There, 34-year-old Joshua Lamont Jones was found dead, but no arrest in his killing has been announced.

A Daily Progress tally of gun violence indicates 14 killings and 22 injuries in Charlottesville and Albemarle since September.

Police tape blocks the parking lot at a Cherry Avenue convenience store near the University of Virginia Medical Center, visible in the background, on Saturday, March 4, 2023.