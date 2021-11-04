Grapenut
Virginia State Police on the scene: VDOT has been notified and will be assisting with roadway closer in rainy conditions and setting a detour.
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Annie Nicole Ritenour was charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
Independent council member beats Republican colleague, 53 percent to 46 percent, in partial, unofficial tally.
One incumbent lost his seat on the Culpeper Town Council during Tuesday's general election, while another will be returning for at least four …
New data from Chief Medical Examiners Office reports 15 OD fatalities in county from January to June as state also experience high level of deaths of synthetic opioid.
Next Saturday, not long before Veterans Day, a most unusual Civil War monument will be unveiled in Culpeper County.
Keith Brown denies comments targeting Jamie Clancey, board president of Services to Abused Families.
Political newcomer Susan Gugino won big in the Stevensburg Board of Supervisors race Tuesday night according to unofficial results from the St…
Labor Law: EEOC cautions employers on questioning the sincerity of a religious belief when a COVID accommodation is requested
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently updated its coronavirus technical assistance guidance, providing advice on how to respond to religious objections to employer vaccine mandates.