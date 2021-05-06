GREENE: COVID vaccines: What's new and what's true

This past weekend, my wife and I hugged our oldest daughter for the first time in over a year. Afterward, we ate lunch and enjoyed a delightful visit with her and her gentleman friend, holding hands while saying Grace, freely passing food, and sharing smiling faces with NO MASKS.

The reason this was safely possible: All four of us are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination remains our best method to defeat COVID-19, but it is also our ticket back to some of those basic human interactions that we have missed for so long. It’s hard to describe how liberating it feels after a very long year, but many of you understand all too well.

What we need most now, is for as many people to be vaccinated as possible, as soon as possible. We have encountered roadblocks, but there remains a clear and safe path out of COVID. Here is how:

First, Pfizer and Moderna are safe for all groups, so get vaccinated if you haven’t done so. While concerns have arisen around the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (discussed below) these do not affect the Pfizer or Moderna shots, which use a different technology, and after more than 200 million doses, have shown absolutely none of the issues associated with J&J. So, if you’re uneasy about J&J, you can get one of the other two.