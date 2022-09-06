Greene supervisors deny request for Airbnb houseboat on pond

The Greene County Board of Supervisors recently heard and turned down two requests for special use permits, including one for a floating Airbnb on a yacht.

David and Kumud Vanderveer and William D. Hurr were applicants in the first case heard Aug. 23. The applicants requested a permit to place a second tourist lodging on their agriculture-zoned property located in a rural housing development in Stanardsville.

The Vanderveer land currently features a “treehouse” Airbnb, and it’s a very popular listing on the national vacation rental site, according to a supporter.

The new request was to put a yacht on a pond at the site to serve as a “floating” unit to rent out.

“Everyone that has seen the inside of the boat says that it is a totally unique experience and can’t wait until it’s available to rent,” according to a letter of support from William Hurr.

Greene supervisors unanimously denied the request with a 5-0 vote.

During the public hearing, many residents spoke saying an Airbnb yacht in a residential subdivision does not abide by the rules.

Most speakers expressed concern about a rental houseboat on the property in Riverdale subdivision with residents calling the idea “outlandish” and inappropriate.

Concerns about environmental impact were brought up by many as well as taxation of the boat residence.

Supporters promoted the tourism aspect of a floating Airbnb.

The second public hearing was from Bruce Shifflett of Lydia Mountain Lodge with a request to make an amendment to his existing special use permit to add 12 cabins, four tiny homes, a pavilion and an in-ground swimming pool.

Shifflett and an employee made a presentation about how the amendment would help Lydia Mountain continue to promote tourism and bring money into Greene County.

Despite this, many residents showed up to speak and show their disapproval.

“Most residents who live on the mountain do so in harmony with the environment and their neighbors. Good neighbors look out for each other and take into consideration how their actions impact others nearby,” said one resident.

The request was turned down in a 4-1 vote.

Culpeper Star-Exponent reporter Allison Brophy Champion contributed to this story.