Harry is an active and happy 7 year young Beagle. Harry came into the shelter as a stray found by... View on PetFinder
Negotiations with the county, so far, are going swimmingly after town ponies up $5 million for pool at the sports complex.
Marching bands, beauty queens, little cars, big trucks, VWs, businesses, politicians, smiling faces, moonshiners and first responders all marching, and driving on Fleetwood Heights Rd.
July 1, 2022: Rhyatt Wayne Bowers, boy, born to Jeffrey Wayne Bowers Jr. and Samantha Marie Lewis of Culpeper.
White man in his 60s used a stocking to disguise his face while in the store for July 31 incident.
White SUV or truck of unknown make and model left the scene after hitting 21-year-old Bealeton man who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Being sought is a dark blue, 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe four-door with Virginia tags TZW9091.
To curtail smuggling of drugs and weapons into county jail, Culpeper supervisors OK $237,500 for device that screens inside the human body and beneath clothes. American Rescue Plan to pay for it.
There were no reported injuries at this time, according to a release after 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 from Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The Virginia State Police pulled over a Norfolk driver who was going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend.
Culpeper educators were schooled on their own turf Friday by a bunch of locals who gave them the business.