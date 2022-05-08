HEALTHCARE HEROES: Binns' Christin Miller is CSE's 2022 Healthcare Hero of the Year

When Floyd T. Binns Middle School hired Christin Miller as a clinic assistant last year, it got more than just a helping hand.

Miller, 34, brought over a decade of experience in the medical field to the position, with various certificates and licenses as a medical assistant in phlebotomy, an EKG technician and a nurse.

Her wide range of skills and dedication to her craft didn’t go unnoticed by the Binns administration, which led to Miller becoming the new school nurse late in the 2020-21 school year.

“Christin is professional and thorough in all she does,” FTB assistant principal Andrea Kilby said. “She genuinely cares about all students at FTB, which is what makes her a great school nurse.”

The care and compassion Miller has shown to the FTB family is why she is the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Hero of the Year.

“You definitely don’t get into this field for recognition,” Miller said. “So when something like this happens, it’s very nice. I’m very grateful to those at FTB for nominating me.”

As positive an impact as Miller has had at FTB, it almost didn’t happen.

“Initially, I had started going to school to be a teacher,” Miller recalled. “After a while though, I really felt like I could do more. … I wanted to do more. … so I switched majors.”

Miller went on to study at the Metropolitan Institute of Health and Technology, where she received certificates and licenses in medical assisting phlebotomy and as an EKG technician. She then got her nursing degree at East Coast Polytechnic Institute.

In 2013, Miller joined the staff at Piedmont Family Practice in Warrenton. She was well entrenched there, helping with their COVID Testing LLC center, when the position as a clinical assistant at FTB came open.

“While I really loved doing both primary and urgent care at Piedmont, having the opportunity to work exclusively with kids called to me,” said Miller, who has six children between the ages of 9 and 25 with her husband George. “I guess part of that comes from being a mother.”

Just as she expected, the change in positions brought some adjustments with it.

“Even though I’m a mother of six and I’m used to taking care of my children, I had spent my entire career up until now working solely with adults,” she said. “The setting in a doctor’s office is definitely different from a school. You go from having patients fairly regularly in an office to these slower periods at school.

“What isn’t different is that, at the center of it, you’re still there to help people,” she pointed out. “So at the end of the day, I feel good knowing I get to help our students feel better and get back on a positive track.”

Miller was also recently recognized as FTB’s classified employee of the year, and she’s the CPR coordinator for Culpeper County Public Schools. She’s also applied to be a chair for student nurses with the Virginia Association of School Nurses.

“I just love helping people, whether it’s by providing the care they need or helping others who want to get involved in the medical field,” she said. “This position has been a blessing because of the new challenges and opportunities it’s presented and all the fantastic people I’ve met.”

