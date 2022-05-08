HEALTHCARE HEROES: Gonzalez a staple of Culpeper Family Practice

(Amauri Gonzalez has been selected as one of the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.)

Amauri Gonzalez has been practicing medicine in Culpeper for more than three decades.

Gonzalez received his medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1984 before completing residencies at both the University of Miami (1985) and Riverside Family Practice (1988).

Following his residency at Riverside, Gonzalez joined the team at UVA Primary Care—Culpeper Family Practice in 1988. He’s remained there since, and lives in Culpeper with his wife and three children.

“Dr. Gonzalez is a very kind, patient, understanding physician,” his nomination statement read. “He cares about his patients and their care. He’s great!”

When Gonzalez isn’t caring for patients, he enjoys gardening, landscaping and cooking.

*Bio information provided by UVA Health.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.