HEALTHCARE HEROES: Lamb, Jewell provide a lifeline for area seniors

(The following story originally ran in the Aug. 21, 2020 edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent. Linda Lamb and Steve Jewell, now husband and wife, continue to provide care to senior citizens in the area and have earned a place among the Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.)

Linda Lamb was working part time at a church when her mother was besieged by a terminal illness in 2005.

Thankfully, Lamb’s past experience as a certified nursing assistant enabled her to take on the role of her mother’s primary caregiver. But even as she did everything she could to make her mother’s final months as comfortable as possible, all Lamb could think about was how many people weren’t getting the care they deserved simply because of a lack of resources.

With designs on starting an in-home-care agency, Lamb developed a mission statement in 2013: “To provide one-on-one care for people the right way—like I did for my mom.”

Her mission was noble, but Lamb found herself discouraged by the cost of start-up fees. Having hit a proverbial brick wall, she was at wit’s end.

Then, a lifeline.

“A friend gave me a copy of the Culpeper Star-Exponent that had Acti-Kare’s ad [for a manager] in it,” Lamb recalled. “It had almost my exact mission statement and vision on it: ‘Acti-Kare promises to provide superior, compassionate caregivers for your loved one.’

“The rest is history,” she said with a smile.

Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care, a franchiser based in Tampa, Fla., began in 2007, and now has 130 locations nationwide. It focuses on a variety of areas, from providing in-home care for the terminally ill to offering support that allows seniors to stay home longer and continue to live quality lives by providing companions to help them with daily activities so they can maintain their independence.

Steve Jewell, owner of Acti-Kare of The Piedmont since 2012, traveled a very similar path to the home-care profession as the one that Lamb experienced.

Already well-versed in the basics of medical care, Jewell was determined to ensure his mother was taken care of in her final years. He took matters into his own hands, becoming her primary caregiver for the last seven years of her life and helping her maintain a level of independence she wouldn’t have had in a nursing home.

“I wanted to get away from the monotony of what I’d been doing previously,” Jewell said. “Taking care of my mom kind’ve opened my eyes to the fact that I could make more of a difference taking care of seniors than anything else.”

Jewell’s Acti-Kare franchise serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Louisa counties. It employs between 25 and 35 caregivers at any given time, a relatively small number that he said is by design.

“I’m very, very picky about the people that work for me,” he said. “It takes a special person to be a caregiver for another, vulnerable human being, and not everyone possesses that ability.”

One of the special people Jewell is referencing, Lamb started her journey with Acti-Kare in the spring of 2013, providing care and companionship not just in seniors’ homes, but in nursing homes and hospitals as well.

“When we were starting out in 2013, we were looking for somebody who knew the area and how to reach out to the right people in the [industry],” Jewell said. “[Linda] was that person. She has a multitude of skills that make her so valuable in what we do, and I’m so glad she saw that ad and responded to it when she did.”

Lamb branched out on her own in 2016, starting Transitional Care Services. There, she assists seniors with situations such as moving from home care to a senior center and vice versa. She partners with Acti-Kare, Breezy Knoll Assisted Living Center, Heartland Hospice, Continuum Care Hospice, Encompass Hospice, Fauquier Home Health, Culpeper Poets Walk and several others in that endeavor.

Lamb still works closely with Acti-Kare, though, training all of its caregivers, conducting client consultations and providing in-home care.

As in the rest of the health-care industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in the way Lamb approaches her job every day. She is responsible for taking the temperatures of Acti-Kare’s caregivers, as well as its clients, at the beginning of each shift, day and night. For older caregivers who may be more at risk, she’s taken to collecting their temperatures at the end of shifts, too.

In addition, Lamb conducts surprise site checks to ensure caregivers are wearing the proper PPE (personal protective equipment).

“It takes a lot of planning,” Lamb said of her job. “I’m essentially the go-between when it comes to a company like Acti-Kare and its clients, so organization is very important. I always want the transition process and, most importantly, the care, to be as simple and effective as possible.”

In addition to her work with seniors, Lamb is also active in the community, doing volunteer work for the Alzheimer’s Association, Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army, as well as her church.

When he’s not devoting hours to Acti-Kare, Jewell serves as a caregiver for his father. It’s only fitting that senior care plays a prominent role in all facets of his life, he said.

“I thought I had a pretty good idea of how to take care of seniors when I was my mom’s caregiver,” Jewell said. “But I’ve learned a lot over the years from the home-care business and now taking care of my dad. I’m more passionate than ever about senior advocacy, as is Linda. It’s a serious issue, and not enough people are handling it responsibly.”

