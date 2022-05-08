 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTHCARE HEROES: Lennox Hottle making an impact at Family Birth Center

Lennox Hottle

Ione Lennox Hottle is a valued member of the team at Culpeper Family Birth Center.

(Ione Lennox Hottle has been selected as one of the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.  What follows is the nomination statement provided by her colleagues at UVA Culpeper Medical Center.)

Ione is a newer nurse and has taken labor and delivery at the Culpeper Family Birth Center by storm. She has been so eager to learn and put the latest evidence-based practice to use, all while giving her patients a compassionate, wonderful birth experience. Ione has not hesitated to don PPE and give incredible care to laboring or postpartum women and infants, regardless of their COVID status. She also shares her knowledge and gives non-healthcare workers a glimpse into the world of L & D via her social media outlets. Always willing to jump into an emergent situation or lend a hand to a busy coworker, she sets a great example for the newest generation of nurses.

