HEALTHCARE HEROES: Mullins a calming presence for MedExpress patients

Being sick is never fun, and needing urgent care has never been as stressful as it is in the era of COVID-19.

Fortunately for patients of MedExpress Urgent Care in Culpeper, there’s someone who makes the entire process a little bit easier—Heather Mullins.

Mullins has served as an office assistant and is now a medical assistant at MedExpress for over five years, and her calming presence and thorough communication earned her a spot among the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.

“Heather has a heart of gold and a heart full of Jesus,” her nomination read. “Every time I come to MedExpress, she makes me feel at ease and takes her time to explain things. We need more nurses like her. God bless you Heather!”

Mullins believes making others as comfortable as possible is her life’s calling.

“My passion is healthcare and taking care of others,” she said. “God has placed it upon my heart to serve the community, and this is how I get to do that.”

MedExpress manager Connie Rollins said Mullins is a key member of her team.

“Heather is very knowledgeable in her field of medical and front office assisting,” Rollins said. “She is compassionate and empathetic to her patients, very dependable and always willing to complete a task and lend a helping hand when asked.”

Mullins credits her husband of 18 years, James, and her children Hannah and Aiden for keeping her grounded, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have all been supportive [during the pandemic], and I love them so much for that,” she said. “I’m very happy with how all of us at MedExpress have stepped up to care for the community during COVID, and it’s made things easier knowing I have them to come home to.”

