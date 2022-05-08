HEALTHCARE HEROES: Nisly's life in nursing comes full circle

When Loretta Nisly decided to pursue a career in nursing over 30 years ago, she did so for practical reasons.

“I chose the field primarily because it provided job security and it was a decent-paying and reputable career,” the Madison County native said.

However, Nisly couldn’t have planned for what happened after she graduated from Piedmont Technical School with a degree in practical nursing and took a job in the surgical unit at UVA Culpeper Medical Center in May 1989.

“When I actually started working as an LPN, I realized it was my true love,” she recalled. “I really loved nursing and the aspects of nurturing and serving others.”

Nisly received her associate degree from Germanna Community College just a few years later, and she’s served as a registered nurse in some capacity at Culpeper Medical Center since January 1995.

After more than 27 years of dedicated service, Nisly has earned her spot among the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.

Nisley has spent the better part of the last three decades on the medical surgical unit, taking care of sick patients and those who have had surgery and need to heal before going home. She’s also worked two years in the family birth center.

Now 55 years old, Nisly’s passion for nursing burns as bright as ever.

“I still enjoy bedside nursing and just making sure my patients are as comfortable as possible,” she said.

Nisly has also found that she has a talent for teaching others what she’s learned over the course of a long, rewarding career.

“I really enjoy teaching other nurses,” she said. “I have worked with a lot of students during their clinical rotations at our hospital, and I’m also a preceptor for new grads as well. I love helping them grow their skills and knowledge base so they can become the best nurses they can possibly be and valuable members of our team.”

Nisly’s unselfishness was recently paid back in spades when her father was hospitalized during a bout with COVID-19.

“Several of the nurses that cared for my father were trained by me,” she said with a smile. “Things really do come full circle, and that was very rewarding.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.