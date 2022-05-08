HEALTHCARE HEROES: Reingruber provides a steady hand for emergency department

The hit TV show “ER” gave viewers a glimpse into the chaotic, unpredictable environment that healthcare professionals in emergency rooms far and wide must face on a daily basis.

Fiona Reingruber has faced down that challenge for the past seven years.

Reingruber came to the ER in 2015 after spending 14 years on the inpatient medical surgical floor. And while the two departments are certainly different, she said the key to her longevity in the medical field has remained the same.

“I always try to put myself in my patients' shoes,” she emphasized. “It is important to me to always be an advocate for my patients and their families, because our primary responsibility as healthcare professionals is to provide a safe and calm environment for them while giving the best quality care.”

Reingruber’s dedication to her patients earned her a spot among the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.

Trusted by supervisors and peers alike, Reingruber often serves as a charge nurse in the ER, meaning she’s the point person for the other nurses during her shift. She’s also a preceptor, or mentor, for new nurses, and is a member of the hospital’s safety and quality committee.

“I have high expectations for myself and my peers,” she said.

Nominated as a Healthcare Hero by her peers, their collective statement shines a bright light on how highly regarded she is.

The statement read, in part:

“It is truly remarkable to see how someone can continuously go above and beyond not only with patient care, but with team members as well. Fiona effortlessly maintains a calm demeanor when things can become quite chaotic in our work environment. Fiona always puts her patients first. She constantly puts herself in the patient’s and family members’ shoes, which ensures each patient receives exceptional care. It is a privilege and honor to work alongside Fiona.”

Reingruber gives her colleagues all the credit, however.

“I work with an amazing, collaborative healthcare team and couldn't do this job without them,” she said. “We have been challenged over the last couple of years, but we are resilient. I am proud of our team and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care to our community.”

