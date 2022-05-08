HEALTHCARE HEROES: Schleser Art faces it all with a smile on her face

What do you get when you cross a busy mother of four with a global pandemic?

A big smile, apparently.

Anastasia Schleser Art works as a registered nurse on the intermediate care unit at UVA Culpeper Medical Center, where she’s been a staple for the past decade.

In intermediate care, Schleser Art provides inpatient care to those who require skilled nursing supervision and supportive care, but who do not require continuous nursing care. Examples of the types of patients in need of such care are those with acute pulmonary, medical, surgical and cardiac conditions—some of which are lasting complications from COVID-19.

“I love the challenge that working on the IMCU brings,” said Schleser Art, who received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from UVA in 2009. “I enjoy meeting all the different people that come through, and I am always learning something new.”

Schleser Art’s willingness to learn and lend a helping hand earned her a place among the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.

Nominated for the honor by her peers, their statement reads:

“Anastasia has a huge heart and is an incredible nurse. Not only is she very knowledgeable, but her empathy and compassion for people is incredible. She is always willing to jump in and help with anything anyone may need without a second thought. She cares for her patients and treats them as if they were her family. She has seen so much these last few years, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing up for work every day with anything less than a smile on her face.”

Schleser Art is currently working weekends so that she can focus on her four young children as much as possible. However, she has a clear picture of her path as they grow older.

“My plan is to eventually become a hospice nurse,” she said. “Once the kids get a little older, I’ll start to pursue that goal.”

