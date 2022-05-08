 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTHCARE HEROES: Ware has cultivated a life of caring for others

Ware

Marlene Ware served as a nurse in Culpeper for over 43 years before retiring recently.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

(Marlene Ware has been selected as one of the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.  What follows is the nomination statement provided to the CSE during the selection process.)

Caring for others has always been a personal mission for Marlene.  She enjoys helping others, and her goal was always to be a nurse.  She served as a nurse in Culpeper for over 43 years and is retired from UVA Culpeper Medical Center.

