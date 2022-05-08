HEALTHCARE HEROES: Ware has cultivated a life of caring for others

(Marlene Ware has been selected as one of the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes. What follows is the nomination statement provided to the CSE during the selection process.)
Caring for others has always been a personal mission for Marlene. She enjoys helping others, and her goal was always to be a nurse. She served as a nurse in Culpeper for over 43 years and is retired from UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
