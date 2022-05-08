HEALTHCARE HEROES: Well-rounded De Atley a mainstay at Culpeper Medical Center

There isn’t much that Penny De Atley hasn’t done in her 25 years as a registered nurse.

De Atley has worked in long-term care; cardiac and pediatric care; labor and delivery; nursery and postpartum care; and is currently on the team at UVA Obstetrics & Gynecology of Culpeper Medical Center.

Her well-rounded background and the compassion she shows for her patients has earned De Atley a spot among the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s 2022 Healthcare Heroes.

“I love being a nurse,” said De Atley, who has worked at Culpeper Medical Center for the past 18 years. “I enjoy caring for people and teaching them how to care for themselves and their loved ones.

“Through my nursing, I try to show God's love to others.”

De Atley has certainly left an impression on those she’s touched, both inside and outside the hospital’s walls.

“Penny is absolutely amazing and will do anything for anyone,” her nomination read. “She worked all day long [at the hospital], then came to help my dying uncle feel more comfortable as he was in his last days. My family was so appreciative for what she did. She was—and is—a true blessing for our family!!”

De Atley has also spent time over the years teaching classes in the Culpeper community on how to properly care for newborn babies“Helping people is just what I do,” she said. “I try to care for others as Christ would want me to.”

De Atley has been married to her husband Terry for 27 years. They have two daughters, Mikayla and Brianna, and a son, Curtiss Tilley.

“They’re absolutely wonderful and I’m blessed to have them all,” she said.

