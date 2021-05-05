High school baseball: Blue Devils snap skid with commanding victory over Eagles

Nick Pancione finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and four players drove in two runs each as the Culpeper baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak with an 11-3 win over Liberty-Bealeton Wednesday night.
Pancione went 4 for 5 at the plate, singling in the first and second innings, doubling in the fourth and tripling in the fifth. The senior center fielder flied out to center in his final at-bat in the sixth, but finished with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Not to be outdone, senior first baseman Kyle McMeans turned in a 3-for-3 day of his own for the host Blue Devils (2-2 overall, 1-2 Class 4 Northwestern District). His two-run single was one of the highlights in Culpeper’s seven-run fourth, which broke open what was previously a 1-1 deadlock. He also hit a double in the second.
Junior shortstop Jasper Faulk, who finished 2 for 4 and scored a pair of runs, roped a two-RBI double to left just two batters prior to McMeans’ single.
Senior Caleb Kitis added a pinch-hit, two-run triple in the sixth, which opened the Blue Devils’ lead up to 11-2 at the time.
Dillan Vick turned in a complete-game effort in his first start of the year, scattering eight hits over seven innings. The junior right-hander surrendered a pair of earned runs while walking three and striking out seven.
Culpeper had dropped its last two contests to Kettle Run (5-3) and Sherando (8-2) before Wednesday’s result. Prior to those, the Blue Devils hammered Warren County 13-3 in their season opener on April 28.
Junior shortstop Jacob Laws was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored for Liberty (0-3, 0-3). Sophomore first baseman C.J. Beier went 2 for 4 with an RBI single.
Sammy Leach started the game on the mound for the Eagles, yielding seven hits and five runs over 3 1/3 innings of work. The senior righty walked three and struck out two before being relieved by Laws, who allowed three unearned runs on a pair of hits and a walk while registering just two outs.
Freshman Braden Perry took the ball for the final two frames, surrendering three runs on three hits and tallying one walk and two strikeouts.
Culpeper will travel north to Winchester to face Handley on Friday, which will be the Blue Devils’ first road contest of the year.
Liberty 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 — 3 8 1
Culpeper 0 1 0 7 1 2 X — 11 1 2 3
SAMMY LEACH, Jacob Laws (4), Braden Perry (5) and John Embrey. DILLAN VICK and Nick Anderson.
540/848-4530