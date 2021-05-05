High school baseball: Blue Devils snap skid with commanding victory over Eagles

Nick Pancione finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and four players drove in two runs each as the Culpeper baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak with an 11-3 win over Liberty-Bealeton Wednesday night.

Pancione went 4 for 5 at the plate, singling in the first and second innings, doubling in the fourth and tripling in the fifth. The senior center fielder flied out to center in his final at-bat in the sixth, but finished with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Not to be outdone, senior first baseman Kyle McMeans turned in a 3-for-3 day of his own for the host Blue Devils (2-2 overall, 1-2 Class 4 Northwestern District). His two-run single was one of the highlights in Culpeper’s seven-run fourth, which broke open what was previously a 1-1 deadlock. He also hit a double in the second.

Junior shortstop Jasper Faulk, who finished 2 for 4 and scored a pair of runs, roped a two-RBI double to left just two batters prior to McMeans’ single.

Senior Caleb Kitis added a pinch-hit, two-run triple in the sixth, which opened the Blue Devils’ lead up to 11-2 at the time.