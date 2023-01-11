High school basketball: Eastern View girls crush King George, remain undefeated

As it has all season long, the Eastern View girls basketball team set the tone with its defense in Tuesday's Battlefield District road game at King George.

The Cyclones held the Foxes without a field goal in the first quarter, jumping ahead 15-1 and never looking back on their way to a 55-27 victory that continued a historic start to their campaign.

Eastern View (10-0 overall, 5-0 district) is off to its best start since the 2012-13 squad opened 17-0. Only two of the Cyclones' wins this season have come by fewer than 20 points.

Perhaps the most telling stat, however, is that they are allowing just 27.6 points per contest.

"Every single one of our players understands that it starts with our defense," Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. "And because they're all on the same page, we've been able to do some good things."

The Cyclones can score, too.

Six different Eastern View players reached the scoring column during their first-quarter blitz, with Destiny Washington tallying four points to lead the way.

Washington and Ange Hyonkeu scored four points apiece in the second period, and the Cyclones led 28-14 at halftime.

Hyonkeu added six of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter, helping Eastern View extend its lead to 42-24.

Washington finished the night with 10 points to complement Hyonkeu, while Saniya Brown added nine.

The Cyclones finished the game the way they started it though, suffocating King George (4-7, 0-4) to the tune of just three fourth-quarter points.

Eastern View has allowed more than 27 points just three times this season--Chancellor scored 41 on Dec. 13, Riverbend tallied a season-high 61 on Dec. 29, and James Monroe managed 36 on Jan. 3.

"I'm proud of this team," McCombs said. "As I've said repeatedly, the 12th person plays just as much of a role for us as the first. And the desire is there for them to keep getting better."

The Foxes were paced by 12 points from Morgen Davidson.

UP NEXT

The Cyclones host Courtland (2-9, 1-4) Friday.

Eastern View 15 13 14 13 -- 55

King George 1 13 10 3 -- 27

Eastern View (10-0, 5-0): Ange Hyonkeu 12, Morgan Hoffman 0, Zaria Brown 4, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 9, Keke Humphrey 0, Mia Tinsley 6, K.K. Brown 4, Khloe Bowles 7, Destiny Washington 10, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 25 5-10 55.

King George (4-7, 0-4): Morgen Davidson 12, Kamira Bookert 0, Audrey Jones 9, Madison Sobota 5, Kaylee Truslow 0, Callista Rash 1, Alannah Breen 0. Totals: 10 2-5 27.

3-pointers: Eastern View 0. King George 5 (Jones 3, Davidson 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 58, COURTLAND 49

The host Blue Devils dispatched the Cougars to keep pace with their county rivals for first place in the district.

Freshman guard Amyah Robinson scored 21 points for Culpeper (9-2, 5-0), which won its eighth-straight game. Sophomore guard Kelly Hutcherson added 18, while Autumn Fairfax finished with nine.

The Blue Devils host Chancellor Friday. Should they beat the Chargers and Eastern View also defeats Courtland the same night, both Culpeper County teams will be tied for first place in the Battlefield entering next Tuesday's showdown with each other.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 76, KING GEORGE 56

The Cyclones broke open a close game after intermission to earn a district victory over the Foxes.

Jase Jackson scored eight points in the third quarter and Darius Stafford tallied nine in the fourth, helping Eastern View (8-3, 4-1) turn a 36-32 lead into a comfortable win.

Jackson finished with a team-high 19 points, while Stafford added 15.

The Cyclones also got 14 points from Tyree Webster and nine from D'Myo Hunter, who recently returned to action after suffering a shoulder injury during a football game in November.

Da'Mon Duffin led King George (8-3, 2-3) with a game-high 20 points, while Nehemiah Frye chipped in 16.

Eastern View has a first-place showdown on tap Friday, when it travels to play Courtland (9-3, 4-1).