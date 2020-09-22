HUTCHINS: Virtual teaching isn't as simple as some might think

With No Child Left Behind, more data collection is required. This allows teachers to ”zero in” on specific student needs but dramatically increases the teacher’s workload. This decreases the time they actually spend working with students.

Technology is here to stay. It allows those who have internet to be reached at any time, anywhere. But it has drawbacks.

With increased virtual learning, teachers been learning a totally new way of delivering instruction and assessing student progress. Different platforms have different features.

Classes which require hands-on learning are more challenging to teach. In some cases, students must record themselves so that teachers can review the video and assess their performance. While packets are provided for some art or science projects, students may be missing out on real hands-on experience. Teachers are missing in-person contact with their students.

Teachers who teach several subjects always have multiple preparations. Since students aren’t grouped by ability level, plans must accommodate students of different learning abilities. This is now extremely cumbersome. There are teachers who have over 10 preparations for virtual learning.