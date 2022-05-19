Culpeper native Charles Jameson attends Thursday night’s 5 Over 50 Awards watch party at Culpeper Baptist Church. Nominated for the award for his tireless community service, the Vietnam veteran is passionate about history and giving back. Read more in an upcoming edition about 5 Over 50 and why Jameson was selected for the award.
Jameson honored Thursday as Culpeper's 5 Over 50 award recipient
