'We have the watch from here, brother:' 27-year law enforcement professional graduated from Culpeper County High School, contracted virus in line of duty.
Republican Supervisor Tom Underwood introduces measures to prevent county employees from mandating COVID-19 vaccine, and to pull funding from community groups that do.
In many ways, Kaylin Hart was a typical 12-year-old girl: she enjoyed hanging out with friends, riding her bike and getting new shoes.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Independent living senior housing development connected to former Baptist Home, provides high-end care, amenities, support for retirees, with a view of the mountains.
Funeral for Tony Sisk, head of the CCSO patrol division, will be held Oct. 11 in Cyclone Stadium.
Both of these tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number, according to Virginia Lottery.
The Culpeper area’s rich history means residents and their guests have endured centuries of terrible horrors, experienced along the same stree…
Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 activity in Culpeper County Public Schools has reached what looks like a kind of steady state.
Suffolk 10-year-old who died of COVID experienced rare complications, causing her health to quickly spiral
Teresa Sperry felt a headache on a Wednesday. By Sunday, she was in the emergency room, coughing heavily and vomiting. By last Monday, the 10-year-old Suffolk girl had stopped breathing.