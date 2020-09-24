KALENGA: Why do we read the scriptures?

All these are good and valid reasons to read and study Scripture. Unless we read and study it, we will not know what is in it. As believers, we are told to read the scriptures daily, and to meditate upon the Word—so we do it, out of duty.

But is that all there is to it? Do we study Scripture just to gain knowledge? Does it remain an intellectual exercise—just to know what it says so we can strut around with a self-righteous attitude, looking down in judgement on others?

The Pharisees were learned men who knew the letter of the law, and did not fail to point out the faults of those who did not follow the law, even to Jesus! So what should be the purpose of our reading Scripture?

According to Dr. Lennox, if I understood him correctly, when we read the Word as we should, we see Jesus face to face, because knowing the Word means knowing Jesus. We also know that knowing Jesus leads us to knowing God, leading to the beginning.

Just as the disciples who walked with Him on this earth were transformed by that experience of knowing Jesus face to face, so are we. Scripture gives us the same opportunity to meet Jesus. When we do, we too will be transformed by it. It is only through that encounter that we can hope to be well–equipped to tell others about Him and preach the Gospel as he commissioned us to.