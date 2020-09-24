KALENGA: Why do we read the scriptures?

Very recently, I had the opportunity to hear Dr. John Lennox speak, a Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University and a well-known Christian Apologist.
I want to share with you one of the things I came away with. Toward the end of his lecture, one of the questions he alluded to was—how did it all start?
He quoted from John Chapter 1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him nothing came into being that has come into being.”
For those of us who are familiar with scripture, we understand that these verses talk about Jesus, the Word incarnate, who existed in the very beginning with God and the Holy Spirit, and parallels the very first chapter of the book of Genesis. The Word existed and everything came in to being through the Word.
Dr. Lennox then went on to question as to why we read the scriptures. I would like for us to linger on that thought for a while.
Many of us read or have read the Bible, and several of us have studied it either privately or with a Bible Study group and continue to do so. Why do we read or study the Scriptures?
It could be because we need to learn what it says for sheer knowledge. It could be so we can be better prepared to tell others the “good news.” It could also be that we learn how to live a godly life, or to make some sense of our purpose in life as Christians, and so on and so forth.
All these are good and valid reasons to read and study Scripture. Unless we read and study it, we will not know what is in it. As believers, we are told to read the scriptures daily, and to meditate upon the Word—so we do it, out of duty.
But is that all there is to it? Do we study Scripture just to gain knowledge? Does it remain an intellectual exercise—just to know what it says so we can strut around with a self-righteous attitude, looking down in judgement on others?
The Pharisees were learned men who knew the letter of the law, and did not fail to point out the faults of those who did not follow the law, even to Jesus! So what should be the purpose of our reading Scripture?
According to Dr. Lennox, if I understood him correctly, when we read the Word as we should, we see Jesus face to face, because knowing the Word means knowing Jesus. We also know that knowing Jesus leads us to knowing God, leading to the beginning.
Just as the disciples who walked with Him on this earth were transformed by that experience of knowing Jesus face to face, so are we. Scripture gives us the same opportunity to meet Jesus. When we do, we too will be transformed by it. It is only through that encounter that we can hope to be well–equipped to tell others about Him and preach the Gospel as he commissioned us to.
That is why we are to read the Scriptures—to come to know Jesus first for ourselves, before we can proclaim Him to others. Sheer knowledge alone of what we have read in the scriptures does not fully equip us to tell others the good news. It is the encounter with the risen Christ as revealed in scripture that does it.
The Pharisees knew the letter of the law but they failed to recognize the face of Jesus in all that they had studied, and thereby did not recognize Him when He came to live among them.
God bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at
His Village Church in Culpeper.
